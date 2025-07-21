Cross Country Issue 259: August / September 2025

Subscribe Now

And flare…

“In this landing field there are three windsocks. They can all blow a different way at the same time. The trick is to pick a windsock and land right by it.”

Windsocks are an under-appreciated asset in our community, I always think. When learning, they are always there on launch and in the landing field, placed there by an instructor, but then as you progress they seem to become less common.

Sure, you find them at official landings and take-offs, but often there will just be a ragged old streamer tied to a bush fluttering in the breeze halfway down launch. It’s to show when cycles come through and those in the know understand that when it just starts to flicker – well that’s the time to pull up. Down in the valley, windsocks get forgotten: trees have snapped bamboo poles pointing out from their crowns, or there’s an empty wire-frame circle twisting in the breeze.

Standing with a local guide in one of the official landings in St Moritz, Switzerland he explained the different wind systems that could make the three windsocks point different directions at the same time. This valley wind, that valley wind, this convergence system. Oh and don’t forget about when it goes katabatic.

Earlier we’d been at the Red Bull X-Alps turnpoint landing zone by the lake watching pilots hover in through the strong wind, the shiny new Red Bull windsock bent back double on itself. They’d all managed the strong wind landings well. It had been a lesson in wind strength direction: one moment calm, 15 minutes later blowing 40km/h down valley. Let’s call it a “technical” place to fly, or at least to land.

In the end we had a beautiful evening’s flying in light thermals with a view to 4,000m peaks and lakes shimmering in the distance. West and east of us X-Alps pilots stretched out their late glides or hiked another lung-bursting 1,000m vertical to get in position for the next day.

As the sun dropped and the valley went into shade we turned and headed for the landing where all three windsocks were pointing roughly downhill. “Pick one and land by it,” I thought as I came in slightly upslope right next to my chosen one in the middle. “And flare!”

Enjoy the issue.

Ed Ewing, editor

Features

The Great Game: ‘I figured out how to win’ Italy’s Aaron Durogati became the first non-Swiss pilot to win the Red Bull X-Alps. Bastienne Wentzel talked to him at goal in Austria Read now

The Great Game: ‘I knew I could keep up with the best’ The rookie Lars Meerstetter came in second in the 2025 Red Bull X-Alps – just seconds ahead of Simon Oberrauner Read now

The Great Game: ‘There is so much energy in this race’ Join Simon Oberrauner as he shares his journey to finishing X-Alps third, revealing his mindset and strategy during the race. Read now

The Great Game: ‘I get so many positive vibes’ Eight-time champion Chrigel Maurer ended his unbroken run by placing fourth in this year’s Red Bull X-Alps Read now

The Great Game: 10 Magic Moments Ten moments you might have missed from the Red Bull X-Alps 2025 Read now

In Patagonia Jake Holland packed his paraglider and headed to Patagonia for five weeks of pure adventure Read now

El Rey de Andalusia Henry George meets 15-year-old hike-and-fly champion Víctor Aguilera on a trip to southern Spain Read now

Born to Fly From riding rodeo to paragliding, Riley Ferré knows more than most about getting back in the saddle Read now

Where the wild wind blows Jacob Kalmakoff meets the dedicated pilots shaping Honduras into an unexpected paragliding destination Read now

In the Core: People, news and insight

Mark Watts flies 329km for new UK PG record Mark Watts beat the best to land himself a shiny new UK paragliding record Read now

On launch with: Matthias Rüegger Matthias Rüegger on life as a guide in the high Engadine Valley Read now

‘The best conditions of the year’ ‘Look at how far we’ve come!’ Werner Luidolt compares and contrasts Read now

My flying life: Victoria Casbone The instructor and guide on what matters most Read now

Flying IQ: Helping you fly better

How To: Log your flights From journaling to online contests, Jack Sheard asked pilots how – and why – they log their flights Read now

The Long Game: ‘Look in their eyes and you see it’ The big question of “is it too dangerous?” became the theme of this year’s Red Bull X-Alps Read now

Weather: Exploring the downburst effect The latest research into the twisting winds created by downbursts Read now

Paramotoring: How to make the perfect landing How to land like a pro on your paramotor Read now

Head in the Clouds: Surfing the sky Allen Weynberg checks in with the surfers and skysurfers alike Read now

Destination: Castelo, Brazil Flying the unreal landscapes of Castelo in Espirito Santo Read now

Kitlist: Design insight

BogdanFly Cocoon V3 GT Marcus King is impressed with the latest version of BogdanFly’s light and compact pod harness Read now

Insta360 X5 Getting the all-round view by flying with the new Insta360 X5 Read now

