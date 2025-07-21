Chrigel Maurer arrives at the Red Bull X-Alps turnpoint in St Moritz on 17 June
Magazine issues

Cross Country Issue 259: August / September 2025

Red Bull X-Alps and hike-and-fly adventures

21 July, 2025, by Cross Country. Main Image: Sebastian Marko
Cross Country Magazine issue 259

Subscribe Now

And flare…

“In this landing field there are three windsocks. They can all blow a different way at the same time. The trick is to pick a windsock and land right by it.” 

Windsocks are an under-appreciated asset in our community, I always think. When learning, they are always there on launch and in the landing field, placed there by an instructor, but then as you progress they seem to become less common. 

Sure, you find them at official landings and take-offs, but often there will just be a ragged old streamer tied to a bush fluttering in the breeze halfway down launch. It’s to show when cycles come through and those in the know understand that when it just starts to flicker – well that’s the time to pull up. Down in the valley, windsocks get forgotten: trees have snapped bamboo poles pointing out from their crowns, or there’s an empty wire-frame circle twisting in the breeze.

Standing with a local guide in one of the official landings in St Moritz, Switzerland he explained the different wind systems that could make the three windsocks point different directions at the same time. This valley wind, that valley wind, this convergence system. Oh and don’t forget about when it goes katabatic. 

Earlier we’d been at the Red Bull X-Alps turnpoint landing zone by the lake watching pilots hover in through the strong wind, the shiny new Red Bull windsock bent back double on itself. They’d all managed the strong wind landings well. It had been a lesson in wind strength direction: one moment calm, 15 minutes later blowing 40km/h down valley. Let’s call it a “technical” place to fly, or at least to land.

In the end we had a beautiful evening’s flying in light thermals with a view to 4,000m peaks and lakes shimmering in the distance. West and east of us X-Alps pilots stretched out their late glides or hiked another lung-bursting 1,000m vertical to get in position for the next day. 

As the sun dropped and the valley went into shade we turned and headed for the landing where all three windsocks were pointing roughly downhill. “Pick one and land by it,” I thought as I came in slightly upslope right next to my chosen one in the middle. “And flare!”

Enjoy the issue.

Ed Ewing, editor

Features

Aaron Durogati

The Great Game: ‘I figured out how to win’

Italy’s Aaron Durogati became the first non-Swiss pilot to win the Red Bull X-Alps. Bastienne Wentzel talked to him at goal in Austria

Read now

Lars Meerstetter

The Great Game: ‘I knew I could keep up with the best’

The rookie Lars Meerstetter came in second in the 2025 Red Bull X-Alps – just seconds ahead of Simon Oberrauner

Read now

Simon Oberrauner

The Great Game: ‘There is so much energy in this race’

Join Simon Oberrauner as he shares his journey to finishing X-Alps third, revealing his mindset and strategy during the race.

Read now

Chrigel Maurer

The Great Game: ‘I get so many positive vibes’

Eight-time champion Chrigel Maurer ended his unbroken run by placing fourth in this year’s Red Bull X-Alps

Read now

The Great Game

The Great Game: 10 Magic Moments

Ten moments you might have missed from the Red Bull X-Alps 2025

Read now

Patagonia

In Patagonia

Jake Holland packed his paraglider and headed to Patagonia for five weeks of pure adventure

Read now

Andalusia

El Rey de Andalusia

Henry George meets 15-year-old hike-and-fly champion Víctor Aguilera on a trip to southern Spain

Read now

Riley Ferré

Born to Fly

From riding rodeo to paragliding, Riley Ferré knows more than most about getting back in the saddle

Read now

Honduras

Where the wild wind blows

Jacob Kalmakoff meets the dedicated pilots shaping Honduras into an unexpected paragliding destination

Read now

In the Core: People, news and insight

Mark Watts flies 329km for new UK PG record

Mark Watts beat the best to land himself a shiny new UK paragliding record

Read now

Matthias Rüegger

On launch with: Matthias Rüegger

Matthias Rüegger on life as a guide in the high Engadine Valley

Read now

300k day

‘The best conditions of the year’

‘Look at how far we’ve come!’ Werner Luidolt compares and contrasts

Read now

Victoria Casbone

My flying life: Victoria Casbone

The instructor and guide on what matters most

Read now

Flying IQ: Helping you fly better

How To: Log your flights

How To: Log your flights

From journaling to online contests, Jack Sheard asked pilots how – and why – they log their flights

Read now

The long game

The Long Game: ‘Look in their eyes and you see it’

The big question of “is it too dangerous?” became the theme of this year’s Red Bull X-Alps

Read now

Downbursts

Weather: Exploring the downburst effect

The latest research into the twisting winds created by downbursts

Read now

Paramotoring: How to make the perfect landing

How to land like a pro on your paramotor

Read now

Head in the clouds

Head in the Clouds: Surfing the sky

Allen Weynberg checks in with the surfers and skysurfers alike

Read now

Castelo, Brazil

Destination: Castelo, Brazil

Flying the unreal landscapes of Castelo in Espirito Santo

Read now

Kitlist: Design insight

BogdanFly Cocoon V3 GT

BogdanFly Cocoon V3 GT

Marcus King is impressed with the latest version of BogdanFly’s light and compact pod harness

Read now

Insta360 X5

Insta360 X5

Getting the all-round view by flying with the new Insta360 X5

Read now

Subscribe Now

You may also like

Andy Howson flying from Braemar in the heart of the Cairngorms mountains on 7 April this year. Photo: Kieran Campbell

Cross Country Issue 258: July 2025

From the Scottish Highlands to Peru and Jordan, issue 258 is packed with free-flight adventure plus the latest innovations
Read More
Michi Maurer and Chrigel Maurer fly acro next to the Matterhorn. Photo: Andi Busslinger

Cross Country Issue 257: May / June 2025

We delve into the Red Bull X-Alps, the course, the kit and explore the new live tracking. Aside from that we ask “What if?” and much more.
Read More
Flying above the Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

Cross Country Issue 256: March / April 2025

Join us in celebrating the diversity in our sport, from winter ski-and-fly to cross-country flying adventures.
Read More

Premium Articles

How to log your flights

How to: Log your flights

From journaling to online contests, Jack Sheard asked pilots how – and why – they log their flights.
Read More
Matthias Rüegger

On launch with: Matthias Rüegger

Matthias Rüegger on life as a guide in the high Engadine Valley and what makes it so special to hike-and-fly there
Read More

High mountain launches

Planning and executing a flight off a high mountain requires careful evaluation of wind strength at the upper, mid and low levels
Read More