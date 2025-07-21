Werner Luidolt flying cross-country
Adventure and inspiration

‘The best conditions in years’

‘Look how far we’ve come!’ says Werner Luidolt, after flying two 300km flights 33 years apart

21 July, 2025, by Ed Ewing

Every great idea starts with a spark – and sometimes, that spark leads to a 300km flight. Flying isn’t just about covering distance. It’s about stories, moments, memories – and the people you share them with. So come along for a ride through the skies, as we blend a bit of the past with what’s now possible in modern XC paragliding.

Yes – I flew over 300km with a paraglider. To be precise: 321.75km at an average of 34.59km/h on a sleek EN-C two-liner, the Nova Codex. You might be expecting a classic flight report – instead, here’s a throwback and a glimpse into how far our sport has come.

Back in the day

Back in the 1990s, hitting 300km in a glider – especially in something like a single-seater Ka-8 – was a huge deal. That wooden school glider from the 1950s had a glide ratio of around 25 at 80km/h and almost no avionics: just an airspeed indicator, altimeter, and a jittery needle variometer. Communication? One fixed channel. Navigation? Maps.

We recorded flights with cameras and old-school barographs. Weather updates...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Be part of our Prize Draw, get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Flying at the Bornes to Fly 2025

Born to Fly

In May Riley Ferré headed to her first big hike-and-fly competition in the French Alps – she shares what she learned
Read More
The Long Game Red Bull X-Alps

The Long Game: ‘Look in their eyes and you see it’

The big question of “is it too dangerous?” became the theme of this year's Red Bull X-Alps, Gavin McClurg argues against changing the event
Read More
Above the launch on the Hahnenkamm, Kitzbühel, Austria, Sunday 15 June

The Great Game: 10 Magic Moments

Ten moments you might have missed from the Red Bull X-Alps 2025
Read More

Premium Articles

My wing [Skywalk X-Alps6] is completely new

The Great Game: ‘There is so much energy in this race’

Join Simon Oberrauner as he shares his journey to finishing X-Alps third, revealing his mindset and strategy during the race.
Read More
Flymaster Live One Pro

Flymaster Live One Pro 

Light and small this new tracker is proving a hit. Marcus King tries it out for cross-country flying and in competition
Read More
Red Bull X-Alps 2025: This year’s edition covers 1,280km and involves 17 turnpoints and three via ferratas. Via ferrata means ‘iron path’ in Italian and involves using fixed cables and ladders to move through steep ground. On the right, Japan’s Emoto Yuji on the Paternkofel on 21 June 2023 Photo: Lukas Pilz

‘It’s out-of-this-world hard’

Explore the challenges of the 2025 X-Alps Route. Breaking down the longest route ever with insights from Tom Payne
Read More