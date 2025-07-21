Above the launch on the Hahnenkamm, Kitzbühel, Austria, Sunday 15 June
The Great Game: 10 Magic Moments

Ten moments you might have missed from the Red Bull X-Alps 2025

21 July, 2025, by Jack Sheard. Main Image: Adi Geisegger

Celine’s Great Escape

When Celine Lorenz was forced to land she became cut off by a huge riverbed. It took six hours to climb out and Celine said she thought about stopping. After the emotional and physical hardship she ultimately pushed on, reaching the furthest TP at Les Deux Alpes.

Celine Lorenz launches at the start of the Red Bull X-Alps 2025
Celine Lorenz launches at the start of the Red Bull X-Alps 2025. Photo: Marcus King

Jared’s Gamble 

Jared Scheid began Day 10 believing flyable conditions would start early, so decided to wait. A group of pilots pushed on ahead, opening up a lead toward Lermoos. Jared continued to wait. Then, he flew past all of them to arrive in Lermoos in 12th place from 21st.

Brazilian Brilliance

Gabriel Jansen...

