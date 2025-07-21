In Patagonia

Although the day was working, we found climbs a little slow down low, and between the sheer beauty of the place and not wanting to make the adventure a multi-day hike-out, we flew slow and steady. Near the back of the Azul, we crossed to an opposing ridge, hopped over a snowy col to the adjacent valley, and began untangling ourselves from the remote terrain back to the main valley.

On the other side of the Futa, the Tres Montes beckoned. Using valley winds, it didn’t take long before we were soaring up the ridge behind them. Dolomitic in appearance, it was wonderful to thermal with Ron, hooting and hollering, over their sheer sides while snapping photos of each other circling the Futa’s crowning jewels.

The last part of the flight took us to the Argentinian border, into more remote valleys before finally landing in a farmer’s field close to home. In the grand scheme, we had flown only 50km in six hours. But some things are just too good to be rushed.

Landscapes unmatched

Over the next few days, we hiked to the first lagoon we had flown over to plunge into its icy pools and explore the bearded lichen-draped trees. We paddled the lower part of the Azul River – fed by those incredible blue lakes – as well as the upper sections of the Futa set in canyon walls, where several perfect rapids lie. Inspecting one, we stumbled upon a stoat running through the boulders. I love that flying gives us the ability to view a map-like expanse of landscape from a god’s perspective – terrain we could never dream of covering on foot – but I also love how other activities let us feel a landscape and see the delicate details missed from the air.

Saying goodbye to Ron and his family, I was in awe of what they’ve created on the banks of this river and the terrain Ron has started to discover on his paraglider. The Futa, on a good day, is a remarkable place to fly, and I look forward to seeing what Ron and others achieve there.

We still had several weeks of adventure left. Using buses, we crossed the border into Argentina and found its adventure capital: Bariloche. The place was busy, full of tourists, and, with recent changes to Argentina’s economy, very expensive. We didn’t linger long in the city, as Fluff and I planned to go trad climbing in the nearby Frey Valley, famous among climbers for its granite towers.

We lugged in 55kg of gear and food along the four-hour hike. It was hot work, but at least the wildfire smoke that had plagued the valley the day before had cleared. The trail keeps its secrets hidden, and it’s not until you crest the final part that a tadpole-shaped lake, small refuge, and many whacky spires are revealed. We enjoyed many quality pitches of climbing on the various needle-like peaks, most of which can hold no more than a couple of people.

On one such day, we climbed Torre Principal, which, as the name suggests, is the highest peak in the area. From its summit, we had an incredible vista of mountains and several snowy, cone-shaped volcanoes. Patagonia’s landscapes are unmatched.

Somewhat ironically, it was also the only place where you could get phone signal, which, of course, meant checking the weather for flying windows.

We eventually left the Frey, having more or less run out of food. Our bodies and hands were battered. It also “happened” to coincide with a weather window the next day that looked promising.

The Bariloche scene

The flying scene in Bariloche is well developed. But for whatever reason, the main ski area does not allow pilots to use the summer lifts. No matter. After an hour-and-a-half walk I found a group of six pilots patiently watching the windsock. My Spanish is non-existent, but the welcome was very friendly all the same. Here I met Manu and Alvaro. I told them my dream was to fly over the Frey Valley, where we’d been climbing. They said it might be possible, but cautioned me to make it quick – the wind would pick up later – and invited me to land on a beach where they planned to swim after flying.

From the take-off, the Frey is only a couple of ridgelines back, and it wasn’t long before I started to recognise landmarks and the tadpole-shaped lake we’d camped next to. The Principal Tower stands guard like a lighthouse over everything else, and it was the obvious target. I shouted and laughed as I arrived below the summit, waving at climbers only a few metres away on the same route Fluff and I had climbed four days earlier. A condor showed me the way to gain height above the summit. It was marvellous to soar up the side of the tower in a few broad circles, looking at the cracks we had struggled up, hand over hand, hour after hour. Paragliding can sure make you feel smug!