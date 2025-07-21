In Patagonia
Jake Holland packed his paraglider, climbing kit and kayaking skills and headed to Patagonia for five weeks of pure adventure, from white-water paddling to flying with condors21 July, 2025, by Jake Holland. Main Image: Ron Fischer
As a young kayaker I dreamt of visiting Patagonia for the outrageous rivers and waterfalls, but never made the pilgrimage. Late last year, though, through work, I had the chance to go. So, with my partner, we grabbed the opportunity and traded Northern Hemisphere winter days for the southern summer.
The place, as you probably know, is notorious for its weather – especially the winds. Nonetheless, in certain parts, there are small but well-established paragliding groups, which have grown in recent years.
Given that Fluff, my gracefully long-suffering partner, does not fly, we planned to spend our time climbing together, kayaking some of my younger self’s dream rivers, and paragliding on the best flying days.
Southern Chile and Argentina make up the impressively lanky strip of land that is Patagonia. To keep costs down, we committed to mainly using buses. But travelling through the mountainous, water-filled land eats up time, so we decided against heading all the way south to the famed Fitz Roy area and instead explored the more northern regions, which also benefit from a warmer and more stable climate – better suited to what we hoped to do.
The Futaleufú Valley
The Futaleufú Valley was our first stop. The river that flows here is one of the top three rafting sections in the world – only perhaps bested by the White Nile (now dammed) and the mighty Zambezi (due to be dammed). The landscape it flows through is stunning: thick forests, white-capped mountains, and endless side valleys that wind their way up into remoteness.
When I was 18, visiting Nepal for the second time with a kayak, I met the Swiss paddler Ron Fischer. At the time, Ron had just returned from Pakistan, where he had made the first descent of the incredibly difficult Rondu Gorge on the Indus River, which, to my mind, is the most impressive river on our planet. I mention this to give insight into Ron’s personality and capabilities. He looked after me on some high-water laps of Nepalese rivers, and we’ve stayed in touch ever since.
Marian, Ron’s partner, bought land on the Futa River in the early 2000s, built a cabin, and since then they’ve visited the paradise every year. Curious by nature, Ron decided to take up paragliding and taught himself to fly in this unknown valley with no other pilots. It’s a testament to his character, as this place is not what I’d call beginner-friendly! Through trial and bushwhacking, Ron has found several take-offs in the valley.
That first day, I joined Marian on the river. It was high flows, but still, the river ran clear as glass, and despite its size, you could drink directly from it. A childhood dream was checked off as she guided me down world-class rapid after rapid.
The beauty of playing on a river is similar to that of paragliding – you’re playing with currents and flow, which you must learn to read and work with to navigate safely. I’ve often thought kayakers make good pilots due to this knowledge of water and how it applies to the invisible currents of the sky.
The valley really tried to welcome us in style that evening. Winds were forecast to be light, so Ron took me up to one of his spots. As we arrived, the light was starting to go golden and there, soaring on the take-off ridge, was a gigantic condor! She sailed back and forth over our heads, her feathery wingtips splayed to feel the air. We stood in awe for five minutes just watching. It was a beautiful moment. Ron assured me they were great birds to fly with, so I unpacked and joined her, soaring back and forth on the ridgeline with the world’s largest bird of prey!
Ron soon joined me, and we enjoyed a beautiful flight, soaring various ridges with great views of the Tres Montes, the three imposing granite towers that steal the valley’s skyline. Down below, the silver snake I had paddled earlier glittered back at us. Suffice to say, I felt a deep glow of contentment around the campfire that night – but little did I know that was only a small chest in the Futaleufú’s treasure trove.
XC conditions
The next day looked promising for XC conditions which, according to Ron, happen maybe two or three times a month. The walk to take-off was an adventure in itself. Following an old gaucho cow trail, we eventually popped out onto a rather unique launch site: a gigantic granite boulder.
The day started slowly, but with a persistent mindset, Ron and I climbed from 900m to 1,500m, still not quite able to get over the summit of the first notable peak. No matter, we cruised along its face, crossed a small valley, and looked down over a stunning lagoon where a pair of condors guided us up to break summit height.
The mountains here are not high – perhaps a little over 2,000m – but what they lack in height they make up for in form. Over the next hour, we worked our way deeper into the Azul Valley. Here there are no roads; nothing, in fact, to mark that mankind has ever visited, just pure, unspoiled wilderness. I lost count of how many hidden lakes revealed themselves as we progressed. Some a dark blue with contrasting ice, others a glacial teal.
Although the day was working, we found climbs a little slow down low, and between the sheer beauty of the place and not wanting to make the adventure a multi-day hike-out, we flew slow and steady. Near the back of the Azul, we crossed to an opposing ridge, hopped over a snowy col to the adjacent valley, and began untangling ourselves from the remote terrain back to the main valley.
On the other side of the Futa, the Tres Montes beckoned. Using valley winds, it didn’t take long before we were soaring up the ridge behind them. Dolomitic in appearance, it was wonderful to thermal with Ron, hooting and hollering, over their sheer sides while snapping photos of each other circling the Futa’s crowning jewels.
The last part of the flight took us to the Argentinian border, into more remote valleys before finally landing in a farmer’s field close to home. In the grand scheme, we had flown only 50km in six hours. But some things are just too good to be rushed.
Landscapes unmatched
Over the next few days, we hiked to the first lagoon we had flown over to plunge into its icy pools and explore the bearded lichen-draped trees. We paddled the lower part of the Azul River – fed by those incredible blue lakes – as well as the upper sections of the Futa set in canyon walls, where several perfect rapids lie. Inspecting one, we stumbled upon a stoat running through the boulders. I love that flying gives us the ability to view a map-like expanse of landscape from a god’s perspective – terrain we could never dream of covering on foot – but I also love how other activities let us feel a landscape and see the delicate details missed from the air.
Saying goodbye to Ron and his family, I was in awe of what they’ve created on the banks of this river and the terrain Ron has started to discover on his paraglider. The Futa, on a good day, is a remarkable place to fly, and I look forward to seeing what Ron and others achieve there.
We still had several weeks of adventure left. Using buses, we crossed the border into Argentina and found its adventure capital: Bariloche. The place was busy, full of tourists, and, with recent changes to Argentina’s economy, very expensive. We didn’t linger long in the city, as Fluff and I planned to go trad climbing in the nearby Frey Valley, famous among climbers for its granite towers.
We lugged in 55kg of gear and food along the four-hour hike. It was hot work, but at least the wildfire smoke that had plagued the valley the day before had cleared. The trail keeps its secrets hidden, and it’s not until you crest the final part that a tadpole-shaped lake, small refuge, and many whacky spires are revealed. We enjoyed many quality pitches of climbing on the various needle-like peaks, most of which can hold no more than a couple of people.
On one such day, we climbed Torre Principal, which, as the name suggests, is the highest peak in the area. From its summit, we had an incredible vista of mountains and several snowy, cone-shaped volcanoes. Patagonia’s landscapes are unmatched.
Somewhat ironically, it was also the only place where you could get phone signal, which, of course, meant checking the weather for flying windows.
We eventually left the Frey, having more or less run out of food. Our bodies and hands were battered. It also “happened” to coincide with a weather window the next day that looked promising.
The Bariloche scene
The flying scene in Bariloche is well developed. But for whatever reason, the main ski area does not allow pilots to use the summer lifts. No matter. After an hour-and-a-half walk I found a group of six pilots patiently watching the windsock. My Spanish is non-existent, but the welcome was very friendly all the same. Here I met Manu and Alvaro. I told them my dream was to fly over the Frey Valley, where we’d been climbing. They said it might be possible, but cautioned me to make it quick – the wind would pick up later – and invited me to land on a beach where they planned to swim after flying.
From the take-off, the Frey is only a couple of ridgelines back, and it wasn’t long before I started to recognise landmarks and the tadpole-shaped lake we’d camped next to. The Principal Tower stands guard like a lighthouse over everything else, and it was the obvious target. I shouted and laughed as I arrived below the summit, waving at climbers only a few metres away on the same route Fluff and I had climbed four days earlier. A condor showed me the way to gain height above the summit. It was marvellous to soar up the side of the tower in a few broad circles, looking at the cracks we had struggled up, hand over hand, hour after hour. Paragliding can sure make you feel smug!
Feeling satisfied that I had realised this little dream – and feeling the westerly wind creeping in – I crossed the rest of the valley and heeded the boys’ warning not to linger. The views on the return were just as stunning, with the royal-blue lakes that surround the area looking more like fjords stretching out ahead of me.
Landing at the beach, I met the others, who had flown in a different direction. We shared stories of our flights and cooled off with a swim. I mentioned offhand, as we were drying out on the sun-baked pebbles, that it must be nice to sail on such a large lake. Alvaro agreed and said it very much was, and said he had a sailboat, and we should join him.
Two days later, we set out exploring the lake. The day proved to be one Fluff and I won’t forget anytime soon. With Alvaro and Manu, we sailed into one of the many arms of the lake, finding a waterfall that crashes into the water. We dove off the boat into its icy currents, lounged on hot rocks, explored the forest and its many waterslides, and acquainted ourselves with all the small, glorious details we fail to spy from above. The guys showed us a side of Bariloche that made me fall in love with the place.
As you may have gathered, the flying here is beautiful and the flights I did are just a small scratch on a very large surface of what others have already explored. Local pilots, on good days, have made some stupendous XC flights from places like Bariloche. But as you may also have gathered, the good days are fairly rare. This is why I think the destination suits those who enjoy more than just flying, or those with time and patience.
Volcanoes in Pucón
A little further north, the Chilean town of Pucón forecast light winds. Pucón is the hub for waterfall kayaking in South America, and I grew up watching videos of my kayaking heroes hucking themselves off these many natural formations. Outside of kayaking, it’s famous for the large and active Villarrica Volcano, which sits above the town with postcard beauty.
As our bus pulled into town, one of the first things I noticed were the “volcano evacuation route” road signs.
I reached out to Ian Garcia, who runs the kayak shop and is a keen pilot himself. He had already flown from the volcano several times and agreed the winds looked light. He was keen to hike up there and give it a go with me.
The hike is done by many guided groups each day. If you don’t have a guide, you need a permit and the necessary equipment: boots, crampons, ice axe – and a gas mask! We were able to rent all this in town, and the next morning we set off with Ian.
The rock is, as you might imagine, near-black, bubbly cooled lava. It wasn’t long before we hit the snow line. After three hours and 1,200m of ascent, we reached the summit crater, where sulphur-smelling gases hissed out of a wide circular pit some hundred metres below. The landscape was barren and otherworldly and you can’t help but feel a little on edge about the ticking timebomb you’re standing on.
We had been a little concerned on the walk up, as the katabatic winds were strong. But they changed for the better, and Ian took off first into perfect 20km/h soaring winds. He soon floated gracefully over me, laughing at the luck of getting such perfect conditions. I was quick to lay out my wing and joined him. We gained 70m or so to peer down into Mordor’s pit of bad places to land.
Ian had to get back to open his shop, but I had a pleasant 40 minutes of soaring, top-landing, and taking photos of the unusual experience. After that, I set off on XC and failed fairly miserably to make much work. I cruised about an undulating volcanic plateau for some time, almost climbed out with a condor – which earnestly tried to show me the way – but eventually got so low that walking out was inevitable. After a bum-clenching glide over many trees, I made it to a grazing area for cattle.
That was my last flight of the trip. In five weeks I flew six times. None of the flights were particularly ‘big’ by any XC metric, but they were all memorable and beautiful. The weather was often warm, if a bit windy at altitude, and the other days were nearly all filled with great adventures. To wrap it all up, Ian incredibly kindly lent me a boat and kit to go find some of those waterfalls.
When I returned the boat to the shop, we chatted away, and he mentioned his friend, who works for the park, had sent him a screenshot from the volcano webcam. At 4pm, just three-and-a-half hours after we’d flown from the peak, a 200m-high eruption had taken place.
We laughed nervously. A close call to finding the mother of all thermals.
Jake Holland is an adventure filmmaker based in Chamonix, jakeholland.co.uk
This article was first published in Cross Country 259