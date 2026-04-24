Masterclass: Using your rescue with Théo de Blic

In this Masterclass Théo de Blic will teach you how to love your reserve. It promises to change the way you think about how and when to throw.

Théo de Blic is a world-renowned figure in the paragliding community with five Acro World Tour titles to this name as well as being known for his online tutorials, SIV classes and passion for safety.

The learning objectives include:

When to use your rescue

How to use your rescue

How to choose a rescue

Learning to locate the red handle

Why it’s never too late (or early) to throw

The Masteclass is made up of five parts: