Using your rescue with Théo de Blic
Masterclasses

Masterclass: Using your rescue with Théo de Blic

Why, when and how to throw your rescue parachute.

24 April, 2026, by Théo de Blic

In this Masterclass Théo de Blic will teach you how to love your reserve. It promises to change the way you think about how and when to throw.

Théo de Blic is a world-renowned figure in the paragliding community with five Acro World Tour titles to this name as well as being known for his online tutorials, SIV classes and passion for safety.

The learning objectives include:

  • When to use your rescue
  • How to use your rescue
  • How to choose a rescue
  • Learning to locate the red handle
  • Why it’s never too late (or early) to throw

The Masteclass is made up of five parts:

  • Why, when and the situations that call for a reserve throw
  • How to throw a normal reserve
  • How to throw a steerable reserve
  • Safety philosophy and knowing your limits
  • Questions and Answers
    • ...

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