Cross Country Issue 265: May / June 2026

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“Did I just get away with something?” asks Christian Black in his article about climbing and flying from some of the highest and most beautiful mountains in Peru. Probably! Is the answer. Especially if your climbing buddy has just helped launch you using a rope and a belay system while you’re both perched on a steep glacier with a gaping bergschrund below you. It is now 40 years since Joe Simpson had his Touching the Void epic on Siula Grande in Peru, so it is good to see climbers and pilots are still able to find true adventure in wild places, and time and space to ask themselves searching questions, in the Peruvian mountains in 2026.

I think we all know that feeling of “Did I just get away with that?” Kinga Masztalerz’s article and online masterclass about top-landing had me thinking similar thoughts: about the time I’d opted to “stuff it in” rather than land elegantly “like a ballerina”, or the time I nearly ran out of room and landed just short of trees, or the time that… Well, you get my point. I will be thinking prima ballerina style and grace each time I line up a top-landing from now on. Point those toes.

This issue of the magazine is full of adventure stories. Jorge Atramiz knows more than many about flying in the Indian Himalaya and remote places, but even he spoke the word “Bhutan” with reverence when he set off there for a flying trip. Now that is off the beaten track. It’s not about miles, height gain or even time in the air – it’s simply about being there, in a valley on the edge of Tibet, with a stack of hard-won paperwork that says, yes, you can fly here. Not many people have managed to do that.

Elsewhere Ole Dalen has an adventure of another kind in the much-visited Bali, meeting local pilots and taking in the vibrant local scene. And finally there is Mytille Heissat’s story about learning to fly and falling in love in the far north. Hiking and climbing among the peaks and spires of Lofoten are well known enough, hike-and-fly among them less so. She has been exploring these peaks large and small for the last few years and everything she has to say about them clearly comes from the heart.

Enjoy the issue!

Ed Ewing, editor

Features



Inside Bhutan “We read the cycles from the prayer flags.” Jorge Atramiz joins a rare trip to this Himalayan kingdom Read now

Fight or flight “No one I know has launched a paraglider on belay before.” Christian Black pushes hard in Peru Read now

Bali high “When it rains, it pours.” Ignoring advice Ole Dalen heads to the Indonesian islands in the rainy season Read now

Love and loss in Lofoten “I did what any sane person would do.” Mymy Heissat tells Tarquin Cooper about learning to fly in the Arctic Read now

In the Core: People, news and insight

Testivol de Pelvoux 2026 We round up the fun from the early-season Testivol de Pelvoux in France. Read now

The Patagonia dryline Kris Holub tells us about flying 300km along the incredible ‘Patagonian Dryline’. Read now

Redefining the race We take a look at two very different hike-and-fly events in France Read now

On launch with: Thomas Lone Thomas Lone – high altitude climber with his sights set on the X-Alps Read now

My Flying Life: Íñigo Redín The Spanish pilot and competition organiser on what matters most Read now

Flying IQ: Helping you fly better

The Head Game: Making stress work for you “Stress is natural…” The mental coach on ways to manage fear Read now

Learning to: Top-land like a pro “You need to think like a ballerina.” Kinga Masztalerz’s advice on this most important skill Read now

Weather: The Majestic Thunderstorm Vincenzo Levizzani on what’s going on inside storm clouds Read now

Head in the clouds: Burning the midnight oil Allen Weynberg flies – and sings – his heart out in New South Wales Read now

Destination: Kössen The place where the sport grew and developed Read now

Kitlist: Design insight

Fundamentals: Updating the back protection norms Bastienne Wentzel looks at drives to introduce a new EN standard for back protection Read now

Design Insight: Seeing the light What’s the best way to protect your eyes in the air? Helmet, glasses or goggles? We find out Read now

Design Insight: Understanding reflex Re-what? It’s a crucial part of glider design but misunderstood. Bastienne Wentzel explains reflex Read now

Design insight: AirDesign BoxR Marcus King tests the open BoxR harness for beginners Read now

Design insight: DJI Action 6 It’s not a 360 camera – and that’s OK, says Marcus King Read now

Design insight: DJI Neo 2 drone The DJI Neo 2 drone is a lightweight aerial companion perfect for filming your adventures with its easy-to-use features Read now

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