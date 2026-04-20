Cross Country Issue 265: May / June 2026
Magazine issues

Cross Country Issue 265: May / June 2026

From exploring the hidden Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan to Island life in the far north and the tropics

20 April, 2026, by Cross Country
Cross Country Issue 265: May / June 2026

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“Did I just get away with something?” asks Christian Black in his article about climbing and flying from some of the highest and most beautiful mountains in Peru. Probably! Is the answer. Especially if your climbing buddy has just helped launch you using a rope and a belay system while you’re both perched on a steep glacier with a gaping bergschrund below you. It is now 40 years since Joe Simpson had his Touching the Void epic on Siula Grande in Peru, so it is good to see climbers and pilots are still able to find true adventure in wild places, and time and space to ask themselves searching questions, in the Peruvian mountains in 2026.

I think we all know that feeling of “Did I just get away with that?” Kinga Masztalerz’s article and online masterclass about top-landing had me thinking similar thoughts: about the time I’d opted to “stuff it in” rather than land elegantly “like a ballerina”, or the time I nearly ran out of room and landed just short of trees, or the time that… Well, you get my point. I will be thinking prima ballerina style and grace each time I line up a top-landing from now on. Point those toes.

This issue of the magazine is full of adventure stories. Jorge Atramiz knows more than many about flying in the Indian Himalaya and remote places, but even he spoke the word “Bhutan” with reverence when he set off there for a flying trip. Now that is off the beaten track. It’s not about miles, height gain or even time in the air – it’s simply about being there, in a valley on the edge of Tibet, with a stack of hard-won paperwork that says, yes, you can fly here. Not many people have managed to do that.

Elsewhere Ole Dalen has an adventure of another kind in the much-visited Bali, meeting local pilots and taking in the vibrant local scene. And finally there is Mytille Heissat’s story about learning to fly and falling in love in the far north. Hiking and climbing among the peaks and spires of Lofoten are well known enough, hike-and-fly among them less so. She has been exploring these peaks large and small for the last few years and everything she has to say about them clearly comes from the heart.

Enjoy the issue!

Ed Ewing, editor

Features


Inside Bhutan

“We read the cycles from the prayer flags.” Jorge Atramiz joins a rare trip to this Himalayan kingdom

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Belay launch in Peru

Fight or flight

“No one I know has launched a paraglider on belay before.” Christian Black pushes hard in Peru

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Bali high

Bali high  

“When it rains, it pours.” Ignoring advice Ole Dalen heads to the Indonesian islands in the rainy season

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Lofoten

Love and loss in Lofoten

“I did what any sane person would do.” Mymy Heissat tells Tarquin Cooper about learning to fly in the Arctic

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In the Core: People, news and insight

Testivol de Pelvoux 2026

Testivol de Pelvoux 2026

We round up the fun from the early-season Testivol de Pelvoux in France.

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Patagonia

The Patagonia dryline

Kris Holub tells us about flying 300km along the incredible ‘Patagonian Dryline’.

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Laurie Genovese

Redefining the race

We take a look at two very different hike-and-fly events in France 

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Thomas Lone

On launch with: Thomas Lone

Thomas Lone – high altitude climber with his sights set on the X-Alps 

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Íñigo Redín

My Flying Life: Íñigo Redín  

The Spanish pilot and competition organiser on what matters most

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Flying IQ: Helping you fly better

Stressful launch

The Head Game: Making stress work for you

“Stress is natural…” The mental coach on ways to manage fear

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Chrigel Maurer top-landing

Learning to: Top-land like a pro

“You need to think like a ballerina.” Kinga Masztalerz’s advice on this most important skill 

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Weather: Thunderstorms

Weather: The Majestic Thunderstorm

Vincenzo Levizzani on what’s going on inside storm clouds

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Flying near Manilla, NSW

Head in the clouds: Burning the midnight oil

Allen Weynberg flies – and sings – his heart out in New South Wales

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Kössen launch

Destination: Kössen

The place where the sport grew and developed

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Kitlist: Design insight

Back protector testing

Fundamentals: Updating the back protection norms

Bastienne Wentzel looks at drives to introduce a new EN standard for back protection

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Eyewear

Design Insight: Seeing the light

What’s the best way to protect your eyes in the air? Helmet, glasses or goggles? We find out

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Reflex

Design Insight: Understanding reflex

Re-what? It’s a crucial part of glider design but misunderstood. Bastienne Wentzel explains reflex

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AirDesign BoxR

Design insight: AirDesign BoxR

Marcus King tests the open BoxR harness for beginners 

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Design insight: DJI Action 6

It’s not a 360 camera – and that’s OK, says Marcus King

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DJI Neo 2 drone

Design insight: DJI Neo 2 drone

The DJI Neo 2 drone is a lightweight aerial companion perfect for filming your adventures with its easy-to-use features

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