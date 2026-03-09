Paramotoring in Iceland
Magazine issues

Cross Country Issue 264: March / April 2026

Whether chasing 100k in Colombia or soaring through the canyons of Iceland, it's the simple pleasures that keep us coming back

9 March, 2026, by Cross Country
Cross Country Magazine issue 264 March / April 2026

This is the time of year when many pilots set themselves some goals. “This year I’m going to crack 50/100/200k…” “I’m going to make sure I fly once a week…” “I’m going to go on a trip to Colombia…” “I’m going to rack up 100 hours…” “I’m going to learn about airspace (properly)…” 

There is method in this – set a goal, break it down into achievable steps, and then complete each step until the goal is attained. Once goal is got sit back and enjoy the warm glow of achievement.

Except sometimes something else can happen, which is what happened with Ariel Zlatkovski after he spent a year with the goal of flying 100 x 100km flights in a year. As he freely admits, in retrospect it wasn’t necessarily the best sort of goal to set. Because although he flew a lot over the year – more than 800 hours! – the journey to his goal didn’t really make him happy. In fact, his goal became a weight, a self-imposed deadline he might miss, a failure to avoid at all costs: a trap.

His article, which is almost certainly one of the longest we have ever published, explores all this in depth and is a compelling read. Two things stand out in it for me: his description of feeling utterly gutted when he ‘failed’ and didn’t make 100km, but missed it by a few k. And his description of a simple soar along a ridge to top-land and get water while on vol-bivouac in the mountains in India. On that one – there and back, out-and-return – he smiles and feels the joy again.

It can really take a long time to truly appreciate this lesson: that at its heart free flight is about the joy. We can build whatever we want on top of that – competitions, online contests, towers of comparison and performance – but it is the simple pleasures that give us the most. I take my hat off to Ariel, I really do.

There is lots more in this issue too. From photographer Ryan Southwell’s incredible photos of his exploration of Iceland by paramotor, to flying the Cauca Valley in Colombia with top pilot and guide Seb Ospina, to unpacking the new wings in the ever-evolving EN-C class. Enjoy the issue!

Ed Ewing, editor

Features

Caucau valley, Colombia


On Tour in Colombia

“Our base for Roldanillo was an ‘ex-narco finca’.” Marcus King joins Seb Ospina in the Cauca Valley

Ariel Zlatkovski

Project 100k

Ariel Zlatkovski set himself an incredible goal: one-hundred 100km flights in a year. He bares his soul

Over Iceland

Over Iceland  

“It’s hard for your brain to actually process it.” Ryan Southwell explores the magic of Iceland

Hike-and-Fly in Switzerland

Exploring the Oberwallis

“Incredible views of the Matterhorn.” Roger Fischer shares his hike-and-fly secrets with Tarquin Cooper

In the Core: People, news and insight

Trans Andalucia by paramotor

Trans Andalusia

Nico Aubert flies 1,000km west to east across the Iberian peninsula

On launch with: Julian Carreño

“My first time flying XC was basically by mistake.” Julian Carreño shares his story 

Joanna Di Grigoli

My Flying Life: Joanna Di Grigoli

The Venezuelan competition and cross-country pilot on what matters most

Flying IQ: Helping you fly better

The Head Game

The Head Game: Managing your emotions

Mental coach Benjamin Gaudry explains how to keep control

Alpine Flying

Learning to: Fly the Alps

“Do they have thermal goggles?” Ferdi Vogel’s foolproof guide to finding thermals in the mountains 

The Long Game

The Long Game: Taking a step back

“There will always be risk.” Unpicking the statistics of safety and our sport

Winter flying

Weather: Spring Snowline

What a higher snowline in the mountains means for spring XC

Ski-and-Fly

The Ski-and-fly path to enlightenment

Juraj Koreň on the five steps to reach ski-and-fly nirvana

Flying Monte Casen, NE Italy

Destination: Monte Cesen

What’s not to love about the north-east of Italy?

Kitlist: Design insight

Advance Lightness 4 pod harness

Design Insight: Choosing your first XC harness

Malin Lobb on what to look for when choosing your first XC pod harness

AirDesign Volt 4 – the first 2-line EN-C

Design Insight: The New C-Class

The EN-C class has evolved rapidly – we talk to designers to find out what you need to know

Supair Savage 2

Design insight: Supair Savage 2

The best of both worlds? Designer Pierre-Yves Alloix unpacks Supair’s new Savage 2 (EN-C)

