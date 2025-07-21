Review: BogdanFly Cocoon V3 GT

Portugal-based BogdanFly have been maturing their business recently, with a much-improved website and a seemingly endless stream of products and updates. This year saw the release of version three of their Cocoon XC and vol-biv harness.

In terms of graphics the Cocoon V3 GT is like its predecessor. It comes in a single colour with three colour stripes on the tail. The one I was sent was a subdued black with green stripes, which BogdanFly told me was the most popular combination.

Design and build

This is a midweight harness rather than a superlight pod and weighs 2.7kg in the XXL size that I flew. It is available in six sizes, covering pilots from 160-195cm in height, and is EN/LTF certified up to 120kg.

The GT version I tested uses a mix of Skytex 40 for the tail and a more durable Oxford 320D material on the pod. There are also sections of Lycra, to allow for it to stretch as needed. The material mix seems a good compromise for a harness for everyday use, while still retaining a small pack size....