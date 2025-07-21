BogdanFly Cocoon V3 GT
Harnesses and reserves

Review: BogdanFly Cocoon V3 GT

We test the latest version of BogdanFly’s light and compact pod harness

21 July, 2025, by Marcus King

Portugal-based BogdanFly have been maturing their business recently, with a much-improved website and a seemingly endless stream of products and updates. This year saw the release of version three of their Cocoon XC and vol-biv harness.

In terms of graphics the Cocoon V3 GT is like its predecessor. It comes in a single colour with three colour stripes on the tail. The one I was sent was a subdued black with green stripes, which BogdanFly told me was the most popular combination.

Design and build

This is a midweight harness rather than a superlight pod and weighs 2.7kg in the XXL size that I flew. It is available in six sizes, covering pilots from 160-195cm in height, and is EN/LTF certified up to 120kg. 

The GT version I tested uses a mix of Skytex 40 for the tail and a more durable Oxford 320D material on the pod. There are also sections of Lycra, to allow for it to stretch as needed. The material mix seems a good compromise for a harness for everyday use, while still retaining a small pack size....

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Be part of our Prize Draw, get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Supair Evo Lite 2 with and without pod

First Look: Supair’s Evo Lite 2

We take a look at Supair’s Evo Lite 2, a modular harness which can be flown with or without a pod – perfect for progressing pilots
Read More
Modular Paragliding Harnesses

Modular harness systems for paragliding

Learn how you can adapt one base harness to different modes by adding on cocoons, airbags, and reserve containers.
Read More
Supair Evolite 2 paraglider harness

Insight: Supair Evo Lite 2

Perfect for progressing XC pilots, this works as a sit harness and a pod harness. Charlie King tries out this modular paragliding harness
Read More

Premium Articles

Will Gadd

Masterclass: Will Gadd on how can we stay safe paragliding

How much should we listen to our intuition and fears? How should our approach to risk evolve as we grow older?
Read More

Adaptive Flying in Colombia

Lucio Pelz set up Wheels4Flying to help wheelchair users fly. Tarquin Cooper talks to the people and pilots involved
Read More
Flymaster Live One Pro

Flymaster Live One Pro 

Light and small this new tracker is proving a hit. Marcus King tries it out for cross-country flying and in competition
Read More