Design Insight: AirDesign BoxR

The BoxR is AirDesign’s new harness for beginners and those who prefer the simplicity of an open harness. Released at the end of last year I got to try one in the south of France in early spring.

The basics

The BoxR is an open harness with seatboard that should suit a lot of progressing pilots. It’s a relatively light design, at 2.8kg for the M. It is made from high-tenacity 210-denier ripstop nylon and looks like it will withstand some wear and tear, although handily it is supplied with various repair patches.

Each size comes in a specific colour, making it easier for instructors to pick the right one out of the pile. It comes in a storage bag which, I was glad to see, also fits when the harness has a reserve mounted. This makes for a compact package when placed in your main bag.