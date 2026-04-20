AirDesign BoxR open harness
Harnesses and reserves

Design Insight: AirDesign BoxR

No need to fight ... Marcus King flies AD’s new open harness

20 April, 2026, by Marcus King

The BoxR is AirDesign’s new harness for beginners and those who prefer the simplicity of an open harness. Released at the end of last year I got to try one in the south of France in early spring.

The basics

The BoxR is an open harness with seatboard that should suit a lot of progressing pilots. It’s a relatively light design, at 2.8kg for the M. It is made from high-tenacity 210-denier ripstop nylon and looks like it will withstand some wear and tear, although handily it is supplied with various repair patches.

Each size comes in a specific colour, making it easier for instructors to pick the right one out of the pile. It comes in a storage bag which, I was glad to see, also fits when the harness has a reserve mounted. This makes for a compact package when placed in your main bag. 

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