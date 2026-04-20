Design Insight: AirDesign BoxR
No need to fight ... Marcus King flies AD’s new open harness20 April, 2026, by Marcus King
You may also like
Fundamentals: Updating the back protection norms
Bastienne Wentzel looks at drives to introduce a new EN standard for back protectionRead More
Choosing your first XC paragliding harness
Malin Lobb on what to look for when choosing your first XC pod harnessRead More
Premium Articles
Fight or Flight
“No one I know has launched a paraglider on belay before.” Christian Black pushes hard in PeruRead More
Choosing your first XC paragliding harness
Malin Lobb on what to look for when choosing your first XC pod harnessRead More