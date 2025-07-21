Brazilian landscapes
Explore Sites WorldwideJanuary/FebruaryMarch/AprilJuly/AugustSouth AmericaSeptember/OctoberNovember/December

Destination: Castelo, Brazil

Flying the unreal landscapes of Castelo in Espirito Santo, Brazil

21 July, 2025, by Ed Ewing. Photos: PWCA

Welcome to the other-worldly dreamscape that is Castelo, in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil. About 550km, or seven hours’ drive north, from the famous beaches of Rio de Janeiro, this is a place you would never come unless for the flying.

It’s the site of this year’s FAI Paragliding World Championships, which start at the end of August and run for two weeks into September – the best time to fly here is in the drier part of the year, from September through to March. Organised by legendary Brazilian pilot Frank Brown...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Be part of our Prize Draw, get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Pomerode, Brazil. Photo: Elisa Eisenlohr

Never Ending Summer: Pomerode

The Blue Hill (Morro Azul) has this name because in spring and summer it’s covered with blue hortensias. It's also often covered in paragliders
Read More
Sampaio Correia, Brazil. Photo: Elisa Eisenlohr

Never Ending Summer: Sampaio Correia

Despite its proximity to the ocean, Sampaio Correia is the best place to fly cross country in the state of Rio de Janeiro
Read More
Jaraguá, Goiás, Brazil. Photo: Elisa Eisenlohr

Never Ending Summer: Jaraguá

Cross-country flights of more than 200km over amazing flatlands are very frequent from Jaraguá during the season (from July to October)
Read More