Destination: Castelo, Brazil

Welcome to the other-worldly dreamscape that is Castelo, in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil. About 550km, or seven hours’ drive north, from the famous beaches of Rio de Janeiro, this is a place you would never come unless for the flying.

It’s the site of this year’s FAI Paragliding World Championships, which start at the end of August and run for two weeks into September – the best time to fly here is in the drier part of the year, from September through to March. Organised by legendary Brazilian pilot Frank Brown...