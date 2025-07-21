The Great Game: ‘I knew I could keep up with the best’
The rookie Lars Meerstetter came in second – just seconds ahead of Simon Oberrauner21 July, 2025, by Bastienne Wentzel. Main Image: Adi Geisegger
You may also like
The Great Game: ‘There is so much energy in this race’
Join Simon Oberrauner as he shares his journey to finishing X-Alps third, revealing his mindset and strategy during the race.Read More
El Rey de Andalusia
Henry George braved the backroads and byways of deepest Andalusia to chase the race at this year’s Spanish Hike-and-Fly National ChampionshipsRead More
Current Issue
Cross Country 259:August / September 2025
Issue 259 is packed with free-flight adventure plus the latest innovationsFind out more
Subscribe today
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Print & Digital
€8.50Per month
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Digital & Print
€8.50Per month
Copyright Cross Country Magazine
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090