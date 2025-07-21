The Great Game: ‘I knew I could keep up with the best’

Lars, tell us a bit about yourself

I’m from Meiringen, Switzerland. I work as a flight instructor and tandem pilot here. Since one year I live 500m above the village on the mountain. I can take off ten metres from the house. So if I have to go down for grocery shopping or work, I usually fly down in the morning and then I hike up in the evening. It makes every day interesting. It was also a good amount of extra training.

At the start of the race you seemed very calm and relaxed. Is that your nature?

Yes, I’m not nervous at all. I told myself it’s useless to be nervous. The race takes eight days. To save some seconds here and there is worthless if you do make a big mistake in the air. So just stay cool and don’t make any mistakes in the air.