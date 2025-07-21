Review: Insta360 X5
AccessoriesTechnology

Review: Insta360 X5

The latest offering from Insta360 is a great tool for capturing your flights, whether to share or study.

21 July, 2025, by Tarquin Cooper

Action cams have come a long way since the days when pilots were forced to carry a camera operator in a tandem. GoPros changed the game, then came the competitors. Today, it’s the Insta360 that is proving ubiquitous in our sport. Are they really that amazing? 

Earlier this year the company, which was founded a decade ago in Shenzhen, China, released the X5 – claiming it to be “the smartest, toughest 360º camera ever made”. For years I’ve been a loyal GoPro fan and never felt the need for a 360. One reason – I never loved that super-wide-angle fisheye view that trended a while back. (When the camera is too close to the subject everything can also look really distorted.) I was also put off by the fear that the editing process was more complicated and not as simple as a regular forward-facing camera. But for the past six weeks I’ve been flying with the X5 in the Alps and have been forced to challenge some of my assumptions. Is Insta360 the way to go? 

Mounting

The X5 is not the smallest of action cams, measuring 12.5cm along its longest side (although at 200g it’s relatively light). That length does...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Be part of our Prize Draw, get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Insta 360 Go 2

Insta 360 Go 2 review: mini action cam

Laurent Boninfante puts the Insta 360 Go 2 to the test to work out, is it simple enough to use while paragliding without taking up too much bandwidth?
Read More
AirBuddy chase cam

AirBuddy Chasecam Review

The AirBuddy chasecam packs down small so you can keep it in a pocket ready for when you need it. But how does it perform?
Read More

Premium Articles

Tom de Dorlodot

What if…?

Discover what happens after an accident. What if you smashed yourself up? Learn how others faced the challenge of flying again.
Read More

The Arc of Happiness

We talk about arc in the design of a paraglider, but what does that actually mean? Bastienne Wentzel goes looking
Read More
Werner Luidolt flying cross-country

‘The best conditions in years’

‘Look how far we’ve come!’ says Werner Luidolt, after flying two 300km flights 33 years apart, one in a sailplane one under a paraglider
Read More