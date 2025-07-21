The Long Game Red Bull X-Alps
The Long Game: ‘Look in their eyes and you see it’

The big question of “is it too dangerous?” became the theme of this year's Red Bull X-Alps, Gavin argues we shouldn't change the event

21 July, 2025, by Gavin McClurg / Main Image: Lukas Pilz / Red Bull Content Pool

As a four-time competitor and two-time live commentator of the Red Bull X-Alps I have an intimate understanding of what is known as the toughest adventure race on Earth, a claim that’s hard to dispute. 

The 2025 edition had meaty headlines: First time a non-Swiss has won. Chrigel finally unseated (barely!) after eight decisive wins. 2024 triple crown winner (Superfinal, Europeans and Worlds) Maxime Pinot withdraws due to a fear of injury on day two. Aaron Durogati finally breaks his Red Bull X-Alps curse with a bold and stylish final flight. A rookie (Lars Meerstetter, a Chrigel protégé) squeaks into second by less than 20 seconds ahead of Simon Oberauner. Longest and most difficult course yet, with three via-ferratas. For the most part incredible weather which allowed for jaw-dropping, technical, long Alpine flights.

It was awesome. And at times it was scary, as it always is. Minutes after a lightning/hail storm raged at the Tre Cime at the end of day one, I watched Chrigel and several others launch (with quite a bit of difficulty) from a hail-soaked slope into a rain-drenched sky that could have unloaded at any second, where escape would have been impossible. (All the pilots who did launch were later penalised for unsafe behaviour). 

On day two we all saw footage of rookie Davide Sassudelli launching into a vicious north foehn that went viral and produced its own hail of comments about how the race has become not a race of adventure but a race for gladiators. (I later saw videos of much worse that were never posted by other athletes). 

The big question of “is it too dangerous?” became the theme of the race. Are the athletes pressured too much to fly in conditions beyond their ability? Is the organisation responsible for athletes making questionable decisions? Should parameters be put on flying conditions?

As I pursued the pilots around the...

