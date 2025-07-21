My Flying Life: Victoria Casabone

Where do you live?

I split my time between Uruguay and the Alps, Colombia, and now, the Himalayas too.

How did you get into flying?

In 2016, while backpacking through Queensland, I was officially on a mission to find my passion: and I did. Before that, I was a biochemist in Montevideo.

What’s your earliest flying memory?

I was raised by a hard-working mum in the city, with no contact with air sports. So it all began in my imagination. As a child, I would fly in my mind.

What got you hooked?

My first flight. After a soft landing on the grass, I just lay there and said to myself: I’ve found it.

What does flying mean to you now?

Exploration, both outside and within.

It’s a deep expression of admiration and respect for nature, its cycles, and the physics that govern it all. Flying is a mirror of life: it can be tough and frightening, but also magical and peaceful.

What keeps you flying?

I have a spirit that keeps seeking new adventures, continuous learning, and exploration. Flying is now also my profession, through my school, but my priority is...