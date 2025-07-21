How to log your flights
Techniques and Skills

How to: Log your flights

From journaling to online contests, Jack Sheard asked pilots how – and why – they log their flights

21 July, 2025, by Jack Sheard

Along, blue, paper logbook – about the size of a chequebook – was put in my hand when I qualified as a CP (Club Pilot), tow-launching in the UK. I was told to record my fights and hours because it would be useful. But what details would be useful in a year’s time? Two years?

There were columns for flight number, date, location, conditions, duration, etc and I dutifully copied the numbers by hand from my shiny new vario for the first 73 flights before it became too tedious.

A typical entry looked like this: 

Jack’s Logbook, 15/11/18, CP +0 hrs: Training hill with instructor. First hill flights out of tow-launch school. Hills need smoothness and timing. I need to move with the wing and not force it into the air. I lift off, wing catches up and dives, I’m running again – down the training slope. Exhausted, but seems like useful stuff to learn.

In 2011, Timothée Manaud founded Stodeus and developed the first BipBip vario. This year, Stodeus is working to develop an online logbook platform which aims to streamline the uploading and sharing of flight data.

While many pilots use websites like XContest.org to keep a record of their flights, for Timothée, this isn’t ideal as he said not all flights can be accepted: some can be declined for airspace infringements or insufficient length, for example.

The Stodeus App
The stodeus app – Stodeus are due to launch a new logbook app later this year, on desktop and mobile. BipLink will allow pilots to upload, visualise and share flights. Images: Stodeus

“I want to offer choice,” Timothée said. “An app where you switch on the device and retrieve the track over Bluetooth. You land and upload the track to a cloud logbook and then share a screenshot. A trend we see now is instant sharing: Instagram and TikTok stuff. People want more interaction with their fanbase. That’s why we developed the new app, and...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Be part of our Prize Draw, get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Paramotor landing

Paramotoring: How to make the perfect landing

How to land like a pro on your paramotor
Read More
Jocky Sanderson using the radio

How to use your paragliding radio – properly

There is a right way – and lots of wrong ways – to communicate in the air. Here are some top tips on how to manage your radio
Read More
Learning about apps and technology for flying XC

How to: Use tech to plan your XC

There are so many apps and websites that can help your flying – Greg Hamerton explains where to start
Read More

Premium Articles

My wing [Skywalk X-Alps6] is completely new

The Great Game: ‘There is so much energy in this race’

Join Simon Oberrauner as he shares his journey to finishing X-Alps third, revealing his mindset and strategy during the race.
Read More

How to: Heal Yourself

Red Bull performance coach York-Peter Klöppel explains how to recover mentally after an incident
Read More
Joshua Sanderson and Kanan Thakur

On launch with: Kanan Thakur and Josh Sanderson

Josh Sanderson and Kanan Thakur share their passion for flying and guiding
Read More