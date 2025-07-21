El Rey de Andalusia
Photographer Henry George braved the backroads and byways of deepest Andalusia to chase the race at this year’s Spanish Hike-and-Fly National Championships21 July, 2025, by Henry George
The Parque Natural de las Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y Las Villas in Andalusia, southern Spain played host to this year’s Spanish hike-and-fly championship in early June. It became clear to me just how wild the area is as I drove three-and-a-half hours inland from Alicante in the dead of night. Wild and twisting mountain roads, towns and villages few and far between and the eerie nature of the never-ending dark forests left me questioning when I might see civilisation again.
Thankfully, after a few close calls with the abundance of local wildlife, I made it to Hornos in the early hours. After a game of front-door lottery in a sea of white buildings, I was glad to be greeted by the organisers the next morning, coffee at the ready, and thankfully, in the right house!
As daylight broke and the team rallied to the start, I caught a glimpse of what the competitors were to face. Classic Spanish white-walled villages, typical of the area, perched high on rocky outcrops. These settlements, many dating back to the Roman era, overlook valley floors adorned with olive plantations rising to the steep ground before the natural mountainsides begin to take over. Not then, a place abundant with landing options.
With its hot, dry and arid climate, limited infrastructure and a scattering of settlements, the Parque Natural de las Sierras was the perfect environment for an adventurous hike-and-fly race. The cool, green Alps it is not. Pedro Enrique, owner and founder of the Volandoo tracking app used for the race, jokingly said, “If you go there, it is death!” when discussing a particular area south of the first turnpoint, El Yelmo. He was well acquainted with the dangers of bombing out in the area.
Pierre Rémy, former world champion and ultimate winner of the competition, said: “This area is very difficult to fly, because we have more trees and more valleys with no roads and no take-offs. It is very important to fly high and not land in a bad position.”
Like the starting location, the 700-year-old castle of Segura de la Sierra, pilots needed to stand strong. Despite this, the 21 pilots seemed somewhat relaxed in the starting arena of the castle walls, even with the 1,200m of vertical to the first turnpoint ahead of them.
Over the course of the next 224km we followed pilots through the national park, travelling through the winding and almost never-ending forest roads to catch a quick glimpse and a few shots at certain turnpoints. Pilots would appear and then vanish immediately back into the hills.
The area feels authentic and wild, far from the coastal mass tourism Spain is known for. At one point while waiting on the hillside we suddenly found ourselves amongst hundreds of cows being herded across the cliff face and through the forests. Following closely were local farmers on horseback, a reminder that this environment required a slightly different approach. There was also an abundance of goats and deer, all of which had a slightly suicidal approach to crossing roads, making some of our car journeys hairy to say the least.
As we battled with the lack of phone signal, pilots battled with the stable conditions. Cumulus clouds were a rare sight for the duration of the race, though with high climbs pilots were still achieving altitudes of around 3,500m, essential for the surrounding terrain.
Pilots pushed hard, battling the 35°C heat with little shelter from the sun. On day three of the competition France’s Pierre Rémy was the first to goal after a long battle to get away from the final turnpoint. Closely behind was Víctor Aguilera, incredibly only 15yearsold. With increasingly challenging conditions and strong winds Víctor covered the final 20km on foot. In third position was Germany’s Anton Soekeland, finishing on day four of the competition. In total, seven pilots made it to goal before the final cutoff.
While Pierre Rémy won the competition, as a French national he was ineligible for the title of Spanish hike-and-fly champion. That honour instead went to Víctor, the teenage prodigy. As they say, definitely one to watch.
The youngest champion: Víctor Aguilera
Fifteen-year-old Víctor Aguilera from Villanueva del Trabuco, was crowned the new Spanish hike-and-fly champion. Víctor started kiting a Gin Boomerang at the age of eight, and had a childhood immersed in in the Spanish competition scene, owing to his father being the official scorer for Spanish comps.
Once in the air he progressed rapidly as a young pilot and after his first two years started to compete in in accuracy competitions. From there he progressed into local XC comps. This was his first hike-and-fly race.
Spanish record holder David Polo, a close family friend, said that because Víctor’s dad knew so many pilots, Víctor was lucky enough to be given a large number of wings to groundhandle once they had reached the end of their flyable life. “That gave him a lot of experience with a variety of wing types very early on.”
He added: “I have watched Víctor grow up from an early age, and now I see him competing at such a high level, it is amazing. We have a joke that he is good at hike-and-fly because of where he lives – there are no roads to take-off at his local flying spot, only hiking!”
Víctor was flying a Niviuk Artik 7 P and said his first hike-and-fly competition had been “a great experience”. He explained: “I started quite chilled with plans to race with Dario as much as possible but after Dario bombed I had to continue alone.
“The first day I experienced some strong winds and some uncomfortable leeside flying. On day two I planned to catch the front group so this meant limiting my hiking time and launching from lower take-offs with the plan to catch them in the air.
“There were moments when I thought this would not work, but after a lower launch above the mandatory landing field, I spotted an eagle in the flats and this moment changed my race completely.”
A literal highpoint came when he hit 3,500m in convergence. “I was flying above La Sagra, it was amazing, I was in a confluence of convergences and I was super high, around 3,500m. I was just really enjoying being up there. But it’s true that being so high, I could see that there were really no landing options!”
Still at school, Víctor plans to keep flying at his own pace. “At the moment I am enjoying hike-and-fly the most, but I will continue to compete in cross-country competitions as well.” He added: “I would like to fly the X-Pyr, perhaps in three years’ time.”
“I lost my harness in a cereal field!”
The competition used Volandoo tracking, which was developed by local pilot Pedro Henrique. “I started Volandoo around four years ago, initially for my own personal safety as a hang glider pilot,” Pedro explained. “I am a software developer and I wanted to create a tracking app for my own personal safety.”
With very little signal in the region if you bomb out you can’t rely on your phone. “After a hang gliding cross-country flight with friends, I bombed in a cereal field. I moved my glider to the edge of the field and tucked it under a tree and went back to look for my harness but could not find it.”
After an hour of searching in searing heat he gave up and decided to head to the nearest town – which was 20km away. “It was so hot I took my trousers and shirt off and walked half the distance in my underwear. In the end I found a house, knocked at the door and they kindly drove me to where my car was.” His friends meanwhile had already alerted the civil guard that he was potentially missing.
“Hang gliders can be difficult to land safely in this terrain,” he said. “After this I knew I needed something I could share with my wife, so she can see where I am to within maybe 100 metres.”
He built the app for himself, and then shared it with friends, and then published it on the App Store. “You know, I didn’t know that there was any need for this. I thought paraglider pilots had already figured it out, because this was mainly for hang gliding. One thing led to another, and so I’ve been working on this now for three or four years.”
Although it has been adopted by various competitions, largely in Spain, it is mainly used by solo free-flight pilots. His focus is developing it further so it is fully mobile friendly.
He added: “At the moment I haven’t done any marketing at all. So, it’s been spread in WhatsApp groups. It’s being used in France in the Alps, in Germany, Colombia, Mexico, the US, but not as much as here in Spain.” Still a side project, Pedro added, “If it keeps growing I would like to work on it full time.”
This article was first published in Cross Country 259