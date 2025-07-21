El Rey de Andalusia

The youngest champion: Víctor Aguilera

Fifteen-year-old Víctor Aguilera from Villanueva del Trabuco, was crowned the new Spanish hike-and-fly champion. Víctor started kiting a Gin Boomerang at the age of eight, and had a childhood immersed in in the Spanish competition scene, owing to his father being the official scorer for Spanish comps.

Once in the air he progressed rapidly as a young pilot and after his first two years started to compete in in accuracy competitions. From there he progressed into local XC comps. This was his first hike-and-fly race.

Spanish record holder David Polo, a close family friend, said that because Víctor’s dad knew so many pilots, Víctor was lucky enough to be given a large number of wings to groundhandle once they had reached the end of their flyable life. “That gave him a lot of experience with a variety of wing types very early on.”

He added: “I have watched Víctor grow up from an early age, and now I see him competing at such a high level, it is amazing. We have a joke that he is good at hike-and-fly because of where he lives – there are no roads to take-off at his local flying spot, only hiking!”

Víctor was flying a Niviuk Artik 7 P and said his first hike-and-fly competition had been “a great experience”. He explained: “I started quite chilled with plans to race with Dario as much as possible but after Dario bombed I had to continue alone.

“The first day I experienced some strong winds and some uncomfortable leeside flying. On day two I planned to catch the front group so this meant limiting my hiking time and launching from lower take-offs with the plan to catch them in the air.

“There were moments when I thought this would not work, but after a lower launch above the mandatory landing field, I spotted an eagle in the flats and this moment changed my race completely.”

A literal highpoint came when he hit 3,500m in convergence. “I was flying above La Sagra, it was amazing, I was in a confluence of convergences and I was super high, around 3,500m. I was just really enjoying being up there. But it’s true that being so high, I could see that there were really no landing options!”

Still at school, Víctor plans to keep flying at his own pace. “At the moment I am enjoying hike-and-fly the most, but I will continue to compete in cross-country competitions as well.” He added: “I would like to fly the X-Pyr, perhaps in three years’ time.”

“I lost my harness in a cereal field!”

The competition used Volandoo tracking, which was developed by local pilot Pedro Henrique. “I started Volandoo around four years ago, initially for my own personal safety as a hang glider pilot,” Pedro explained. “I am a software developer and I wanted to create a tracking app for my own personal safety.”

With very little signal in the region if you bomb out you can’t rely on your phone. “After a hang gliding cross-country flight with friends, I bombed in a cereal field. I moved my glider to the edge of the field and tucked it under a tree and went back to look for my harness but could not find it.”

After an hour of searching in searing heat he gave up and decided to head to the nearest town – which was 20km away. “It was so hot I took my trousers and shirt off and walked half the distance in my underwear. In the end I found a house, knocked at the door and they kindly drove me to where my car was.” His friends meanwhile had already alerted the civil guard that he was potentially missing.

“Hang gliders can be difficult to land safely in this terrain,” he said. “After this I knew I needed something I could share with my wife, so she can see where I am to within maybe 100 metres.”

He built the app for himself, and then shared it with friends, and then published it on the App Store. “You know, I didn’t know that there was any need for this. I thought paraglider pilots had already figured it out, because this was mainly for hang gliding. One thing led to another, and so I’ve been working on this now for three or four years.”

Although it has been adopted by various competitions, largely in Spain, it is mainly used by solo free-flight pilots. His focus is developing it further so it is fully mobile friendly.

He added: “At the moment I haven’t done any marketing at all. So, it’s been spread in WhatsApp groups. It’s being used in France in the Alps, in Germany, Colombia, Mexico, the US, but not as much as here in Spain.” Still a side project, Pedro added, “If it keeps growing I would like to work on it full time.”

This article was first published in Cross Country 259