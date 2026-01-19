Cross Country Issue 263: February 2026

Subscribe Now

Get out and fly

The new year arrives with a promise of new ambitions, horizons and expectations. We can put last year’s flying year to bed and look towards the next.

For many it will be a time to regroup, re-think and re-commit. For others it will be a time to dive into a new world as they head off to Mexico, Colombia, South Africa…

For those in the southern hemisphere the season is in full bore, the long days, long distance and big commitment of flying in Manilla or Wilderness putting all the skills to the test. Talk of dust devils and 200km flights, pushing for 300 on the best days for the best pilots, learning about flatlands, gaggle flying, dealing with overdevelopment, gliding into the sunset. In the mountains of New Zealand they’ll be plotting out triangles and vol-biv adventures, watching the weather and waiting to grab the perfect day.

On the not so perfect days, it’s a chance to try out parakiting in the strong wind at the beach, swapping big wing for small, going barefoot and dragging toes through the sand.

For those in the north it’s time to shake off the winter blues with a blast of blue sky and winter sunshine in near freezing temperatures, or an opportunity to skin up on skis and fly down, or finally do that speedriding course you’ve promised yourself. Can you really carve your way down through the snowclad mountains like a snow leopard leaping from boulder to boulder?

Yes is the answer, you can, but it will take time, effort and hard work. Like everything we do nothing comes easy, you have to put in the hours, make those goals, set out a path, clear everything else off it, and then set off down it, a step at a time.

If you are a pilot there is no month or season when flying can not be part of your life or routine. No reason to let those skills start to rust up, or that glider gather dust.

Wherever you are and whatever stage you are at in your flying journey, this time of year is perfect for that sort of thinking. “Where do you want to be this time next year? What do you want to have achieved with your flying?”

Write the answer to that down and stick it to your fridge. Now get your gear ready and go out and fly!

Ed Ewing, editor

Features



Winter Wave Adi Geisegger and friends connect with winter wave in the northern Alps for an unforgettable flight Read now

Pyramids by Night Tom de Dorlodot and Horacio Llorens reunite for a night flight over the ancient Pyramids of Giza Read now

Valle de Bravo Hanna Klingbeil Canale explores how flying has changed life in Temascaltepec – for the better Read now

Parakiting in Qatar Just south of Doha is a strip of desert where the sea meets the sand – and it’s perfect for kiting Read now

Women of Speedflying We talk to two pilots championing women who love speed but want to progress safely Read now

In the Core: People, news and insight

Testivals 2026 We round up the best of the early season European paraglider testivals Read now

Why the Swiss do it better Learning from the Swiss hike-and-fly league Read now

Aconcagua Calling Climbing and flying from South America’s highest peak on a near-perfect day Read now

On launch with: Christian Fernandez “I believe I must have flown more than 30,000 tandems!” Read now

Life through the lens Henry Hauck recalls the early days of flying cinematography Read now

My Flying Life: Lisa Verzella The meteorologist and biwingual pilot on what matters most Read now

Flying IQ: Helping you fly better

The Fundamentals: Dealing with motion sickness Mike Vergalla on how not to get sick in the air Read now

The Head Game: Where’s your head at? Mental coach Benjamin Gaudry explains how to work out what you’re feeling Read now

Why cyclones are getter… wetter Recent tropical storms have not been dangerous because of their winds – but because they of their ultra intense rainfall Read now

Paragliding: 101 Ways to Fly Better One of the sport’s best-loved books has been completely updated. Read now

Head in the Clouds: Race tactics at the Weightless “I’m descending, pushing bar, gripping the risers tensely.” Australia’s Allen Weynberg goes for goal Read now

Destination: Panchgani The flying can be brilliant and adventurous at this site in south India – go from November to March Read now

Kitlist: Design insight

Design Insight: The A-Team The EN-A class has developed – a lot. Bastienne Wentzel uncovers the latest generation of EN-A+ gliders Read now

Power and control Rounding up some of the new paramotor kit coming for 2026 Read now

Design insight: Apco Lightning Apco’s Lightning PM paramotor harness is a “super-light” design in a “minimalist and aesthetic” package Read now

AirDesign’s latest move AD are off to Switzerland – new partner Michael Witschi explains the change of direction Read now

Subscribe Now