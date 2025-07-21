UK record flight
News

Mark Watts Flies 329km for new uk PG record

On Thursday 3 July Mark Watts set a new UK open-distance record

21 July, 2025, by Ed Ewing. Main image: Hugh Miller

Mark Watts set a new paragliding open distance XC UK record on Thursday 3 July with a jaw-dropping 329.3km flight west-to-east across England. Flying an Ozone Enzo 3 he launched from Llangorse in Wales and was with a group of top British pilots including our own Hugh Miller (325km), Ben Dry (317km), Guy Anderson (315km), Kirsty Cameron (311km) and Markek Mogielnicki (302km) who spent the next eight hours flying 300km east. 

On what was an “extraordinary” day for the UK pilots, conditions saw base at 2,300m and 5m/s climbs. A line of lift running across the country like a belt allowed...

