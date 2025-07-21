Mark Watts Flies 329km for new uk PG record

Mark Watts set a new paragliding open distance XC UK record on Thursday 3 July with a jaw-dropping 329.3km flight west-to-east across England. Flying an Ozone Enzo 3 he launched from Llangorse in Wales and was with a group of top British pilots including our own Hugh Miller (325km), Ben Dry (317km), Guy Anderson (315km), Kirsty Cameron (311km) and Markek Mogielnicki (302km) who spent the next eight hours flying 300km east.

On what was an “extraordinary” day for the UK pilots, conditions saw base at 2,300m and 5m/s climbs. A line of lift running across the country like a belt allowed...