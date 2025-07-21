Paramotoring: How to make the perfect landing

Setting up to land can be an intimidating position for quite some time after finishing your training. It might be the first time flying without a radio, it could be a new flying site or it might just be that you’ve had a couple of bad landings and you’re nervous for a repeated incident. Well don’t worry because you’re not the only one! Here are my top five tips for landing to help you get those consistent flares and gentle touch-downs.

Prepare early

Leaving the landing gear (legs) up until the last second will give you another thing to consider before pulling the flare. Same thing goes for your trimmers, killing your engine and making sure you’re perfectly aligned into wind.

To prevent any last-minute adjustments, make sure to run through the landing in your head, especially if it has been a little while since your last flight. When it comes to the actual event, and before you lose too much altitude, make sure you know the wind direction, set your trim position and have checked for any obstacles.

Choose your target and use S-turns or the constant-aspect approach. Aim to reach...