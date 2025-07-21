Matthias Rüegger
Pilots and profiles

On launch with: Matthias Rüegger

Matthias Rüegger on life as a guide in the high Engadine Valley

21 July, 2025, by Ed Ewing

The Engadine Valley has always been like a second home for me. My mother’s family is from here, and we used to visit on vacation. I’m 44 now, so I’ve known it for a long time.

It was the first place I saw hang gliders and paragliders, when I was eight or nine. I always told myself, “When I grow up, that’s what I’m gonna do!”

It took quite some time because I didn’t start flying until I was 30. Before that I went to university late, studied communication sciences, and I was an audio engineer. When I reached 30 I told myself, “I will not grow up any more – it’s now or never.”

I learned to paraglide first, it’s definitely more accessible. My first wing was a Swing Arcus. I flew that for 18 months then switched to a Swing Mistral for about a year. Then I started to fly C gliders, the Advance Sigma 8, which looking back was too early. I recommend to all my students to take their...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Be part of our Prize Draw, get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Victoria Casabone

My Flying Life: Victoria Casabone

The paragliding instructor and guide on what matters most.
Read More
Shane Tighe

On launch with: Shane Tighe

“I’ve got to change my tactics a bit.” Shane Tighe on life as an X-Alps rookie
Read More
Kinga Masztalerz

‘It’s all about the lines’: On board with Kinga Masztalerz

After a decade chasing it “pretty hard” tKinga Masztalerz looks back on some wild adventures and why today is all about beautiful lines
Read More

Premium Articles

Learning about apps and technology for flying XC

How to: Use tech to plan your XC

There are so many apps and websites that can help your flying – Greg Hamerton explains where to start
Read More
Chrigel and Michi Maurer in perfect harmony in front of the Matterhorn in January 2025

Over the Top

Andreas Busslinger on the history of infinity tumbling, and the lengths he went to to photograph a paraglider mid-tumble over the Matterhorn
Read More
Werner Luidolt flying cross-country

‘The best conditions in years’

‘Look how far we’ve come!’ says Werner Luidolt, after flying two 300km flights 33 years apart, one in a sailplane one under a paraglider
Read More