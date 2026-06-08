Cross Country Issue 266: July 2026

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The Alps can be everything to every pilot. From morning hike-and-fly to SIV or acro runs to thermalling lessons to first XC to flying 200km to breaking world records. They can inspire, intimidate, frighten, challenge and reward, at whatever level you’re at.

We’ve dedicated this issue to The Alps – that 1,200km arc of mountains that curves through the centre of Europe from Monaco to Slovenia. For many they are the spiritual home of free flight – the place where hang gliding reached the masses and where pilots first ran off hills with ram-air parachutes nearly 50 years ago. They offer “accessible adventure” – where else can you thermal above the glaciers at lunchtime before landing to paddle in an Alpine lake or eat apple strudel in a village café hours or even minutes later.

They also offer a lifetime of learning: the meteorology is complex, the valley systems never-ending, and the secret spots, house thermals and XC tricks enough to last a lifetime. Many pilots fly nowhere else, while for others they act as a beacon, encouraging pilots to return year after year, to fly better, discover more.

In an attempt to provide inspiration we have cherry-picked our stories. Tim Rochas explains how to hike-and-fly the biggest of them all, Mont Blanc at 4,808m. Tom Payne gives us some great ideas for exploring the Alps and having fun without being tied to counting kilometres.

Hans Petit, just 18, reveals how he set a new Junior FAI triangle world record from the famous Col de l’Izoard in France. Swiss solo eagle Luca Godenzi shares his love of his home patch in the Bernina Range – top-landing peaks and combining climbing, skiing and flying in a never-ending game of efficiency and beauty. Romano Salis shares some of his images from those adventures too; I know none of us have time to pause these days, but take a moment and look at what they are doing, where they are flying. This is pure adventure on the roof of Europe.

Elsewhere we dive into what the Alps actually are and why they work so well, with our “Beginner’s Guide to the Alps”. If you want to soar the north face of the Eiger like photographer Tobias Dimmler, then you have to start somewhere.

Finally, it is worth noting that you don’t need a pro-level wing to make these adventures happen. As Bastienne Wentzel observes in her Insight article into the “mid-B” class, Chrigel Maurer and Peter von Känel used mid-B wings in their project to climb and fly all 82 4,000m peaks in the Alps two years ago. Our flying equipment performs as well as the pilot who uses it: no excuses.

I hope it all inspires and informs. Enjoy the issue!

Ed Ewing, editor

Features



The Alps 101 The Alps offer unbeatable flying in incredible destinations – we show you where to start Read now

Mont Blanc 4,808m “We could not have wished for better conditions.” Tim Rochas and friends bag the big one Read now

The Alternative Alps “It’s not all about kilometres.” Tom Payne’s guide to simply having fun in the mountains Read now

‘It Speaks in Silence’ Secret spots and sacred moments. Luca Godenzi and Romano Salis explore Switzerland’s Bernina Range Read now

In the Core: People, news and insight

PWC Superfinal Jack Sheard talks to Andy Tallia and Constance Mettetal – the new Paragliding World Cup Superfinal Champions Read now

On launch with: Hans Petit “Right now paragliding is all my life.” We meet new Junior world record holder Hans Petit Read now

My Flying Life: Rob Mansley The chief instructor on what matters most Read now

Flying IQ: Helping you fly better

HOW TO: GET READY TO FLY THE ALPS “So, you’re heading to the Alps this summer…” Joanna Di Grigoli has some old-school tips for modern times Read now

THE HEAD GAME: GETTING IN TUNE FOR THE X-PYR Coach and sports psychologist Ben Gaudry shares what he’s doing to get ready for this year’s X-Pyr hike-and-fly race Read now

The X-Pyr 2026 Tarquin Cooper talks to former winners Chrigel Maurer and Simon Oberrauner about what’s in store Read now

THE LONG GAME: GAVIN’S GUIDE TO THE EURO ALPS “I bought a camper van, which I promptly named the Niviuk Mobile, and set out on my new life. First stop – the Alps!” Read now

WEATHER: MAKING THE MOST OF THE APPS As fancy as modern forecasts are, they are only half of the equation – the rest is in your head Read now

Destination: Soča Valley Small but perfectly formed. Why the Julian Alps will steal your heart Read now

Kitlist: Design insight

Design Insight: The Goldilocks Class Mid-B wings can offer a perfect balance of performance and fun, writes Bastienne Wentzel Read now

Design insight: Neo Push Up It’s billed as the lightest seatboard harness on the market. Marcus King tries it on for size Read now

Design Insight: SKYBEAN SØ What’s sø clever about this then? We test it to find øut Read now

Design insight: Two-Liner Gloves Give three fingers to cold hands with these specialist two-liner gloves Read now

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