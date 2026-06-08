On Launch With: Hans Petit
Hans Petit holds the new Junior FAI Triangle world record for a a 301km flight from Col de l’Izoard, France – and he's just 188 June, 2026, by Tarquin Cooper | Photo: Jérôme Maupoint
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