How to: Get ready to fly the Alps

So, you’re heading to the Alps this summer… My first trip to this beautiful area of Europe was in my third year of flying. In 2002, I’d already done my first XC flights in Venezuela when I headed to Annecy to study French in the mornings and in the afternoons, fly!

I didn’t know much about valley winds, föhn or airspace, and given the limited information and tools we had at the time my approach was completely different from what it would be nowadays. However, things can still be confusing, so here are some old-school tips for modern...