The start of the X-Pyr. Photo: Marcus King
Fly BetterTechniques and Skills

The Head Game: Getting in tune for the X-Pyr

Coach and sports psychologist Ben Gaudry shares what he's doing to get ready for this year's X-Pyr hike-and-fly race

8 June, 2026, by Ben Gaudry | Photo: Marcus King

I’m taking part in the X-Pyr for the first time and I won’t hide the fact that this in itself is already a dream come true for me. I have been a mental coach since 2019 and in this article I would like to share my thoughts on mental training for this exceptional race. 

Visualisation

In this type of event, decision-making becomes central, and it is constantly influenced by numerous factors: sleep deprivation, physical and cognitive fatigue, cognitive bias, stress, emotions, energy management, self-confidence, comparing oneself to others, purpose and commitment. 

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