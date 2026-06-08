The Head Game: Getting in tune for the X-Pyr

I’m taking part in the X-Pyr for the first time and I won’t hide the fact that this in itself is already a dream come true for me. I have been a mental coach since 2019 and in this article I would like to share my thoughts on mental training for this exceptional race.

Visualisation

In this type of event, decision-making becomes central, and it is constantly influenced by numerous factors: sleep deprivation, physical and cognitive fatigue, cognitive bias, stress, emotions, energy management, self-confidence, comparing oneself to others, purpose and commitment.

With work, family life...