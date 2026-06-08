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Design InsightsEN-B Paraglider Reviews

Design Insight: The Goldilocks Class

Not too hot or too cold, mid-B wings can offer a perfect balance of performance and fun

8 June, 2026, by Bastienne Wentze | Main image: Antoine Boisselier

Back in the day, the nineties and early 2000s, the choice was easy. Most brands had one glider in the intermediate class, what is now known as EN or LTF-B. This type of glider was the one pilots got after training, or even during training.

It wasn’t long before manufacturers started building paragliders that were more performant and demanding to fly than others but still fit in the same class. For many years, ‘low’ and ‘high’ B were established concepts. A low-B is good for training and recreational flying. A high-B is for progression into XC.

But now, many brands have more than two gliders in the B-class. This raises the question of what all those gliders are that are neither low- nor high-B’s? Is there such a thing as a mid-B and if so, what is it?

Skywalk Arak Air 2
Like many mid-Bs Skywalk’s Arak Air 2 is designed to be a real Swiss Army knife of a wing. “The Arak Air 2 combines the versatility of an intermediate wing with the high-tech construction of our X-Alps gliders,” say Skywalk. “The result: a powerful, easy to fly wing with an outstanding balance of comfort, performance, and handling – the perfect wing for any kind of adventure.” Photo: Skywalk

Defining mid-B

You would think describing the mid-B class is easy enough: positioned between an entry-level B and the fairly...

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