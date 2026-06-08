My Flying Life: Rob Mansley
The chief instructor on what matters most8 June, 2026, by Cross Country
You may also like
15th World Cup Superfinal
Jack Sheard talks to Andy Tallia and Constance Mettetal – the new Paragliding World Cup Superfinal ChampionsRead More
On Launch With: Hans Petit
Hans Petit holds the new Junior FAI Triangle world record for a a 301km flight from Col de l’Izoard, France – and he's just 18Read More
Premium Articles
Fight or Flight
“No one I know has launched a paraglider on belay before.” Christian Black pushes hard in PeruRead More
Design Insight: DJI Neo 2
The DJI Neo 2 drone is a lightweight aerial companion perfect for filming your adventures with its easy-to-use featuresRead More