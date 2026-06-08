My Flying Life: Rob Mansley

Where do you live?

I’m from mid Wales, but I’ve been running away from the cold since I was 29. For the last 25 years I’ve been in Algodonales, Spain.

How did you get into flying?

I was offered a free paragliding lesson to review a school in Abergavenny for a magazine in 1994. A few flights later my head was truly turned. I later ran a rural newspaper with a couple of mates, but paragliding quickly curtailed that career.

What’s your earliest flying memory?

I finished my licence in Turkey in ’97. It was a heady week of massive flights, terrifying thermals, alarming sink cycles – with some pilotage education thrown in – and a lot of drinking. Back in Wales I moved to a house facing my local site. One afternoon I found myself in orbit – my car, which I’d driven...