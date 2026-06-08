15th World Cup Superfinal

Pegalajar, Spain, hosted the 15th Paragliding World Cup Superfinal, 13- 23 May. Some 110 of the world’s best pilots, including 10 women, competed over eight long tasks (86, 132, 124, 72, 128, 126, 138 and 119km).

Relative newcomer Andy Tallia (FRA, Ozone Enzo 3) took the overall title with 5,830.5 points, finishing a mere 10.2 points ahead of current FAI World Champion Baptiste Lambert (FRA, Ozone Enzo 3) in second, with Pierre Remy (FRA, Niviuk Icepeak X-One) third. “I’m astonished and I need a bit of time to consider what I’ve just done,” Andy said afterwards.

In the women’s competition, France’s Constance Mettetal (FRA, Enzo 3) claimed the title for an unprecedented third time with 5,753.2 points, ahead of Alexia Fischer (USA, Enzo 3) and Daphnée Ieropoli (FRA, Enzo 3). Constance said: “I’m so happy. It’s my third World Cup...