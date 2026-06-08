The Long Game: Gavin’s Guide to the Euro Alps

Write about the Alps, I was asked – well, here’s what you aren’t going to find in the guidebooks!

My love affair with the Alps began back in 2011. I had just completed a second circumnavigation of the globe by sail and was leaving my life at sea behind after 15 years of chasing wind and waves.

It sounds dreamy and exciting but I was exhausted and wanted nothing to do with boats or oceans or engines or kites or crew or taking care of people ever again. I had one desire: to fly as much as possible. We were living on the beach in Morocco and I was tired of being lambasted every day by tireless...