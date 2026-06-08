Gavin McClurg in the Alps. Photo: Gavin McClurg in the Alps. Vitek Ludvik / Red Bull Content Pool
Adventure and inspirationFlying Culture

The Long Game: Gavin’s Guide to the Euro Alps

"I bought a camper van, which I promptly named the Niviuk Mobile, and set out on my new life. First stop – the Alps!"

8 June, 2026, by Gavin McClurg

Write about the Alps, I was asked – well, here’s what you aren’t going to find in the guidebooks!

My love affair with the Alps began back in 2011. I had just completed a second circumnavigation of the globe by sail and was leaving my life at sea behind after 15 years of chasing wind and waves. 

It sounds dreamy and exciting but I was exhausted and wanted nothing to do with boats or oceans or engines or kites or crew or taking care of people ever again. I had one desire: to fly as much as possible. We were living on the beach in Morocco and I was tired of being lambasted every day by tireless...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe today and get instant online access to premium content, Masterclasses and eight issues a year

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Paragliding near Lac d'Annecy, France

The Alps 101

The Alps offer unbeatable flying in incredible destinations – but where do you start if you’ve never been? We introduce the Alps for first-time visitors
Read More
Luca Godenzi launching from the south side of Piz Palü

‘It speaks in silence’

Luca Godenzi has been exploring the Bernina Range in Switzerland from the air for a decade. He shares some of the secret spots he’s found among these Alpine giants
Read More
Soaring between the Mönch and Eiger, Switzerland

21 Ways to have fun in the Alps

“It’s not all about kilometres.” Tom Payne’s guide to simply having fun in the mountains
Read More

Premium Articles

Juraj Koren ski and fly

The ski-and-fly path to enlightenment

Winter opens a new world of experiences, freedom and pure joy. Here is your pathway to the art form of ski-and-fly.
Read More
Windsriders two-liner paragliding gloves

Windsriders Two-liner paragliding gloves

Marcus King tries a pair of three-finger mittens from Windsriders
Read More
Nico Aubert paramotors across Andalucia

Trans-Andalusian Express

Paramotor pilot Nico Aubert has successfully completed the Andalusian chapter of his World Arcs project in southern Spain.
Read More