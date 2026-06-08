The Skybean SØ

Slovakian company SkyBean are probably best known for their mini audio-only vario and the Chase XC camera mount. Along the way they have also developed more complex varios such as the SkyDrop, a full-function mini vario, and the Strata, which features colour mapping and a speaker for playing your tunes in the air or apres vol. They are a company that thinks outside of the box.

Their latest instrument is the SØ, as in S-zero. SkyBean’s Martin Daricek explained it was designed for the “80% of pilots” who want simplicity. That means a vario you can see and hear properly, plus a long battery life. The SØ is their answer.

Design and build

The vario comes supplied in a handy hard case to keep it protected in your bag. This is probably a good idea as the front of the unit is dominated by a...