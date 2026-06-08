X-Pyr 2026: ‘It’s my happy place’

Fifty teams from 20 countries are gearing up for the biggest hike-and-fly event of the year – the 420km crossing of the Pyrenees from the Bay of Biscay to the Mediterranean. X-Pyr is back for the seventh edition and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet, both for teams and spectators.

What makes this edition special is not only the prospect of the largest field of pilots in its history taking on the famous race, but also the possibility of a tantalising duel at the front between Chrigel Maurer, who’s won every edition of the race he’s entered since its inception in 2012, and the last edition’s winner, Simon Oberrauner.

In 2024 Chrigel was forced to retire from all competition due to Lyme’s disease. This year he’s back. He’s just won the Swiss Championships at the Jura Hike & Fly and had flown 140 hours this year by early May. At the age of 43 – he turns 44 in July – he’s clearly as strong and motivated as ever, despite suffering from persistent heel pain over the winter, forcing him to reduce the volume...