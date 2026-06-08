Neo Push Up paragliding harness
Harnesses and reserves

Neo Push Up

The Push Up is billed as the lightest seatboard harness on the market. Marcus King tries it on for size.

8 June, 2026, by Marcus King

If you want a really light harness but don’t like the feel of a split-leg harness then the Push Up gives you an alternative that is still light and compact. Size medium weighs exactly two kilos – including the back protector, speedbar and karabiners. For comparison, the same size Neo String 3.0 with protector weighs 714g; but the Push Up is a much more complete harness.

Design and build

The harness uses a classic ABS geometry with two quick-up style chest straps and two leg straps. There are automatic buckles on both sides of the chest strap, making it easy to get in and out. Width can also be adjusted, so you can dial...

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