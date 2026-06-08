Neo Push Up
The Push Up is billed as the lightest seatboard harness on the market. Marcus King tries it on for size.8 June, 2026, by Marcus King
You may also like
First Look: Neo Push Up
The Push Up is billed as the lightest seatboard harness on the market. Marcus King tries it on for size.Read More
Design Insight: AirDesign BoxR
No need to fight ... Marcus King flies AD’s new open harnessRead More
Premium Articles
Windsriders Two-liner paragliding gloves
Marcus King tries a pair of three-finger mittens from WindsridersRead More
Project 100: Ariel Zlatkovski’s incredible XC challenge
Imagine flying one-hundred 100km flights in 12 months – that's a 100k flight every three or four days. Ariel Zlatkovski set out to do just thatRead More