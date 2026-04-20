‘Redefining the race’
We talk to two race directors putting safety, female pilots and fun at the core of hike-and-fly20 April, 2026, by Tarquin Cooper | Main image: Lukas Pilz / Red Bull
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‘Redefining the race’
We talk to two race directors putting safety, female pilots and fun at the core of hike-and-flyRead More