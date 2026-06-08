‘It speaks in silence’
Often alone and always in awe Luca Godenzi has been exploring the Bernina Range in Switzerland from the air for a decade. He shares some of the secret spots – and sacred moments – he’s found among these Alpine giants Photography: Romano Salis8 June, 2026, by Luca Godenzi
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Current Issue
Cross Country 266:July 2026
We’ve dedicated this issue to The Alps – that 1,200km arc of mountains that curves through the centre of Europe from Monaco to Slovenia.Find out more
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