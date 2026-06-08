Soaring between the Mönch and Eiger, Switzerland
Adventure and inspiration

21 Ways to have fun in the Alps

“It’s not all about kilometres.” Tom Payne’s guide to simply having fun in the mountains

8 June, 2026, by Tom Payne

Many pilots head to the European Alps in the spring and summer to fly cross country or take part in competitions. I’ve lived and flown in the Alps for over 20 years, initially drawn by the promise of easy distance in stunning mountain scenery. Over this time I’ve learned that there are adventures of all sizes to be had all year round. Whether you’re visiting outside the main flying season or simply dealing with less-than-ideal weather, if you can fly a paraglider, there are plenty of other ideas that aren’t about kilometres. Here’s my guide to having fun in the Alps all year round.

Col-busting in high summer
Julien Laurent goes col-busting in high summer. The increasing number of summer heatwaves often makes for cloudbase of 4,000m or above. Photo: Olivier Laugero

Summer

Let’s start in summer. In June, July, and August, you can expect long days, all the tourist infrastructure to be open every day – and crowds.

#1 Lunch at a hut 

There are 300 staffed huts scattered across the Alps. They’re not just...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe today and get instant online access to premium content, Masterclasses and eight issues a year

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Flying over Chamonix valley, France

Mont Blanc 4,808m

“We could not have wished for better conditions.” Tim Rochas and friends bag the big one
Read More
Gavin McClurg in the Alps. Photo: Gavin McClurg in the Alps. Vitek Ludvik / Red Bull Content Pool

The Long Game: Gavin’s Guide to the Euro Alps

"I bought a camper van, which I promptly named the Niviuk Mobile, and set out on my new life. First stop – the Alps!"
Read More
Launching in a previous X-Pyr

X-Pyr 2026: ‘It’s my happy place’

Tarquin Cooper talks to former winners Chrigel Maurer and Simon Oberrauner about the upcoming X-Pyr hike-and-fly race across the Pyrenees
Read More