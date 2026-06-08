21 Ways to have fun in the Alps
“It’s not all about kilometres.” Tom Payne’s guide to simply having fun in the mountains8 June, 2026, by Tom Payne
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Current Issue
Cross Country 266:July 2026
We’ve dedicated this issue to The Alps – that 1,200km arc of mountains that curves through the centre of Europe from Monaco to Slovenia.Find out more
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Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090