Cross Country Issue 254: Dec / Jan 2025
Ready for adventure? From winter thermalling to trips that change your life, the latest issue is packed with places to go and sites to fly6 December, 2024, by Cross Country | Main photo: Felix Wölk
Ready for adventure?
They don’t tell you when you sign up for paragliding school that everything might change. That you might fall in love with the sport, that it might start to direct your life, that it could take you places you never knew existed, that you might end up seeing things and doing things that no one else has. That it might change your life.
When we started to ask pilots for stories about trips that had changed them, as a pilot or person, we tapped into a remarkable seam. We weren’t asking for the highest or furthest or the one where they won something, we were asking for something more personal.
And boy did they deliver. I shivered when I read Tobi Dimmler’s account of his group’s 2016 trip to Kashmir, and I just felt joy reading Algirdas Mažeika’s mini story of his expedition to Iceland. “This journey not only enriched my life with new experiences but also reminded me that happiness lies in small moments,” he writes. Amen to that.
This issue we have a wide ranging focus on the theme of ‘Adventure’. And that means everything from learning to buddy up to getting to grips with the latest tracking apps to exploring combo flying in the Alps to taking first steps into the mighty Karakoram sky. There really is no limit.
It’s an inspirational collection of personal stories and hopefully will help inspire you when it comes to making plans for your own next flying trip, whether you stay local or head off to explore horizons far, far away.
Adventure doesn’t only mean one thing, however. Bastienne Wentzel finds out about a unique partnership between paramotor pilots and ecologists in Peru, and Tarquin Cooper looks back at the remarkable life of Bill Moyes, who died aged 92 last year.
That’s a man who knew about adventure, whether it was taking the first steps towards working out how to ridge soar to flying into the depths of the Grand Canyon a few years later. It’s about unshackling your imagination and letting yourself dream a little.
Wherever you plan to go next, however you want to fly and whatever you want to do, enjoy the adventure – and enjoy this issue.
Ed Ewing, editor
