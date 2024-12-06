Mexico's David Liano flies from the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. Photo: David Liano
Kilimanjaro calling

Linda Willemse is the go-to person for arranging free-flight adventures in East Africa and runs regular expeditions to hike-and-fly Africa’s highest mountain, Kilimanjaro (5,895m). It’s not only Kili either – recently she helped hang glider pilots fly the Ngorongoro Crater and has regularly helped coordinate other big adventures too.

6 December, 2024, by Ed Ewing; Main photo: David Liano

Linda, when did your love affair with Kilimanjaro start?

Back in 2000 I had to climb Kilimanjaro as part of my work as a tour operator. The only thing I bought new was a pair of boots – everything else was borrowed. Two weeks after I got back one of the clients invited me to come and see them paragliding in Rustenberg, South Africa and I just fell in love with the sport straight away. And then I thought, “Hmm, I’m pretty sure it would be possible to paraglide off Kili”. 

I started asking questions but found at the time it was completely banned – and had been since Austrian pilot Herbert Kühr disappeared when he tried to hang glide from the mountain in 1975. I got a lot of No’s, and it sort of fizzled out. But then in 2008 Pierre Carter told me about his Seven Summits ambition, and I thought I’d try getting the paperwork over the line. In...

Valerie Burk, deep in the Dolomites

A trip that changed me

Flying trips can change you in profound ways as a pilot and also as a person. We asked pilots to tell us about “a trip that changed them”
Ben Lewis had been in Bir for three weeks before his incident, which saw him reach more than 7,000m in a cu-nim. Photo: Ben Lewis

“The vario was just screaming”

Canadian pilot Dr Ben Lewis was swept to 7,374m in a storm cloud in Bir in India in October 2024 and lived. He tells his story
Looking across to the Aiguille Verte

A new puzzle to play

Jake Holland and Fred Souchon tackle a classic Alpine route on the Aiguille Verte by paraglider and mountain wing
A busy day in the Alps on Puretrack

Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead

Developer Tim Bromhead introduces PureTrack that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a map
