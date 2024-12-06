Kilimanjaro calling
Linda Willemse is the go-to person for arranging free-flight adventures in East Africa and runs regular expeditions to hike-and-fly Africa’s highest mountain, Kilimanjaro (5,895m). It’s not only Kili either – recently she helped hang glider pilots fly the Ngorongoro Crater and has regularly helped coordinate other big adventures too.6 December, 2024, by Ed Ewing; Main photo: David Liano
