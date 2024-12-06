“The vario was just screaming”

Canadian pilot Dr Ben Lewis was swept to 7,374m in a storm cloud in Bir in India on 17 October and lived – although it was close. In a remarkable report posted alongside his tracklog on XContest he told how he was at the end of a five-hour flight when he flew too close to a cumulonimbus and ended up fighting with his twisting glider, freezing and being battered by hail as he spiralled uncontrollably upwards at 16m/s.

After blacking out he woke “surprised” to find himself hanging in a tree, feet from the ground and still attached to his paraglider, an Ozone Alpina 4 (EN C). His tracklog shows he came down to earth with a max sink rate of 19m/s.

Injuries included frostbitten hands, retinal bleeding, a frozen cornea, ruptured eardrum, a badly bitten tongue and rib fractures. (He was later also diagnosed with C4 and C5 fractures, vertebrae in the mid-neck, and had to wear a hard collar for eight weeks.) He endured a long self-rescue before being met by a local family who took him into their home before he was retrieved by friends.

Two weeks after the incident we spoke to Ben at his home in the Yukon, Canada, where he and his wife both work as doctors.

Ben, was this your first time in Bir?

Yeah. I went with a couple of buddies from the Yukon. We do a winter trip every year and we’d been there for three weeks. We’d been loving it. We broke 100km, then 170km, and then I was going for 200km. It was one of our last XC days.

The day started slow, and base was low, so I was a bit late getting to Dharamshala and then past it. It was probably 1pm when I turned around. I headed back and everything was going...