Hiking and speedflying the Cherry Canyon logging trail during a Speedmo event last year in Utah, USA. Photo: Mack Lambert
Hiking and speedflying the Cherry Canyon logging trail during a Speedmo event last year in Utah, USA. Photo: Mack Lambert
Adventure and inspirationComps and Events

Welcome to: the new world of speedmo

'A good speedmo event comes down to the people and the community'

6 December, 2024, by Jack Sheard | Photos: Mack Lambert

Like skimo is ski mountaineering, speedmo is speedfly-mountaineering. A new series of speedmo events was held last year in the States, with the first one held in Draper, Utah in May. Thirty-one pilots (25 men and six women) raced hike-and-fly laps of the Cherry Canyon logging trail. A close finish decided the podium by only five seconds.

The course was a 2.4-mile hike with 2,500ft of ascent in which men did two laps and women did one, all flying down each time. Many speedwing and miniwing pilots were there to compete, but some were there just to hike-and-fly with friends.

Race winner Landon McDowel, 21, said: “Everybody immediately started running at the start!” He was surprised by the fast pace of the...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Looking across to the Aiguille Verte

A new puzzle to play

Jake Holland and Fred Souchon tackle a classic Alpine route on the Aiguille Verte by paraglider and mountain wing
Read More
Valerie Burk, deep in the Dolomites

A trip that changed me

Flying trips can change you in profound ways as a pilot and also as a person. We asked pilots to tell us about “a trip that changed them”
Read More
Pierre Marques watches in wonder as the Tsuchinshan-Atlas comet passes by over Corsica. It won’t be back for another 80,000 years. This photo was shot in one frame. Photo: Jacques Paul-Stefani

How I got the shot: the Tuschinshan-Atlas comet

Photographer Jacques Paul-Stefani explains how he took the remarkable Opening Shot photograph featured in Cross Country 254
Read More

Premium Articles

A busy day in the Alps on Puretrack

Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead

Developer Tim Bromhead introduces PureTrack that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a map
Read More
A tracklog showing a 500km flight in Brazil

“The best bit was flying wing-to-wing at 500k”

Hugo Hadaš and Stanislav Klikar flew 503km straight line on 20 October 2024, from Carnaubas in northeast Brazil
Read More
A cu-nim spreading horizontally when it hits the tropopause, as seen from orbit

Weather: The science behind embedded cu-nims

Embedded cumulonimbus clouds are storm clouds implanted within a stratus layer making them hard to spot, what should we look for?
Read More