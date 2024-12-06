A selection of paragliding karabiners
Design Insights

Design Insight: Making the right connection

Ever stopped and looked at your karabiners in flight? Bastienne Wentzel investigates our most critical links

6 December, 2024, by Bastienne Wentzel

They weigh less than 100 grams – the two karabiners that connect us, via our harness, to the glider. But each one of them is essential: failure of a karabiner in the air inevitably results in a reserve ride. Isn’t it strange that it’s the only part of our equipment that doesn’t have to meet a standard? They deserve a bit more TLC than we usually give them.

Types of connectors

For starters, not all connectors are karabiners (or carabiners, biners or crabs). A karabiner is a specialised shackle with a spring-loaded gate. Over the years other types of connectors have been developed to attach the harness to the glider, such as pin-lock connectors, quick-outs and softlinks. Even maillons rapides (French for quick links) are sometimes used, although we mainly find them between the risers and lines or between the reserve and bridle.

Many current harnesses are equipped with metal karabiners with an autolock gate. That means after you have opened the gate and let go, it closes and locks automatically. It’s the quickest karabiner to use and very safe because you can’t forget to close it. A karabiner with the gate left open is a lot weaker and can fail.

Lightweight Edelrid Ease karabiner
Edelrid’s Ease is for lightweight specialists and uses a patented turn-lock to close. Aluminium, 22g, 1,800daN. Photo: Marcus King

On a few hike-and-fly harnesses we now find lightweight karabiners that close automatically (with a spring-loaded gate) but do not lock automatically – you have to screw or turn a lock in place. While these karabiners are safe when locked, it is one more thing to remember on launch. More importantly, pilots have noticed that the lock on some of these can open during groundhandling. When unlocked the risk is that the gate of...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Supair ALP

Design Insight: Hike-and-fly submarines

Ultralight hike-and-fly submarine harnesses offer cutting-edge performance and design. Przemek Marek visited Supair and Neo to learn more
Read More
Veso in his magic trousers at the Snejanka Tower in Pamporovo, Bulgaria. Photo: Ivaylo Donchev

The seat of your pants

Tarquin Cooper talks to Veso Ovcharov about Fly the Earth’s new Pants 4 Life, a waterproof suit with an integrated harness
Read More
A selection of paragliding karabiners

Making the right connection: Explainer

Bastienne Wentzel explains more about the limited number of paragliding karabiner studies and what the results can tell us
Read More

Premium Articles

A busy day in the Alps on Puretrack

Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead

Developer Tim Bromhead introduces PureTrack that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a map
Read More
A selection of paragliding karabiners

Design Insight: Making the right connection

Ever stopped and looked at your karabiners in flight? Bastienne Wentzel investigates our most critical links
Read More
Ben Lewis had been in Bir for three weeks before his incident, which saw him reach more than 7,000m in a cu-nim. Photo: Ben Lewis

“The vario was just screaming”

Canadian pilot Dr Ben Lewis was swept to 7,374m in a storm cloud in Bir in India in October 2024 and lived. He tells his story
Read More