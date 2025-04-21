Caught in a Bubble

Locals yell greetings at one another across the plaza, a powerful cutting shrill that travels so far you could probably receive the message in Ronda, 40 kilometres away to the south. The Andalucians greet one another here as if they’ve been separated for years only to be finally reunited in Algodonales, a typical white Spanish village with around 5,500 inhabitants. Yet, they had probably already shared a coffee together that very morning.

Visiting paraglider pilots fall into several categories and are easily identifiable also. Holiday pilots, here to fly for a week or two stand out not only by their various languages but mainly by their appearance. Down jackets separate them from the locals along with the occasional bar-side demonstration of flying a paraglider. Hands up! Brake pressure, left, right and maybe the flap of a hand boasting to the group about that day’s massive collapse.

Then we have the longer-term wintering pilots; retired, digital nomads or perhaps those able to earn all the money they need for a season in Algodonales during the summer. These folks usually arrive in October or early November with their motorhomes. The wintering pilots reside here for...