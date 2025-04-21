The streets of Algodonales in Southern Spain
Explore Sites WorldwideJanuary/FebruaryMarch/AprilSeptember/OctoberNovember/DecemberEurope

Caught in a Bubble

With its slower pace of life and year-round sunshine the village of Algodonales in Andalucia, Spain has long attracted pilots from northern Europe, with many making it their permanent home. Will Appleyard is one of them.

21 April, 2025, by Will Appleyard

Locals yell greetings at one another across the plaza, a powerful cutting shrill that travels so far you could probably receive the message in Ronda, 40 kilometres away to the south. The Andalucians greet one another here as if they’ve been separated for years only to be finally reunited in Algodonales, a typical white Spanish village with around 5,500 inhabitants. Yet, they had probably already shared a coffee together that very morning.

Visiting paraglider pilots fall into several categories and are easily identifiable also. Holiday pilots, here to fly for a week or two stand out not only by their various languages but mainly by their appearance. Down jackets separate them from the locals along with the occasional bar-side demonstration of flying a paraglider. Hands up! Brake pressure, left, right and maybe the flap of a hand boasting to the group about that day’s massive collapse. 

Then we have the longer-term wintering pilots; retired, digital nomads or perhaps those able to earn all the money they need for a season in Algodonales during the summer. These folks usually arrive in October or early November with their motorhomes. The wintering pilots reside here for...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Town landing in Algodonales

Alternatives to Algodonales, Spain

These four sites are all good alternatives for pilots based in Algodonales and looking to explore further afield
Read More