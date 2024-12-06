Bruce Daniels, paramotor pilot. Photo: Rich Dolan
Pilots and profiles

On launch with Bruce Daniels

Bruce Daniels, 20, is British Paramotor Champion. Jack Sheard spoke to him about his flying career so far

6 December, 2024, by Jack Sheard; Photo: Rich Dolan

When I was 14, I flew sailplane gliders. I went solo and did that for a couple of years but it took up a lot of time. I enjoyed it, but it brought me to paramotoring because you can go up, fly for an hour, put it back in the car and go home again. So, I ended up doing paramotoring all the time.

I’ve been flying paramotors for four years. I’m 20 now, and have since started flying paragliders and teaching paramotor as well. I’m originally from Suffolk, UK.

I learned to fly before I had a car. In the beginning it was literally my transportation. When you do your first...

