Wave flying with Gordon Boettger. Photo: Gordon Boettger
The Long Game: Chasing the monster

Gordon Boettger is one of the only pilots on Earth using night vision goggles to fly wave – I went with him

6 December, 2024, by Gavin McClurg | Photos: Gordon Boettger

A year and a half ago I recorded a podcast with Gordon Boettger, a sailplane glider pilot who had just broken the unofficial world distance record flying a sailplane 3,055km in a single 17-hour flight using night vision goggles in the Sierra mountains of California and Nevada.

To do it, he and his copilot Bruce Campbell used strong wave conditions, which set up in the lee of obstacles in very strong winds – in this case a long and high mountain range. Paraglider pilots like you and me witness wave most clearly by seeing roll clouds or lenticular cloud formations, but avoid flying in wave for obvious reasons (we’re too slow to fly in wave).

Strong wave conditions have taken down commercial...

Looking across to the Aiguille Verte

A new puzzle to play

Jake Holland and Fred Souchon tackle a classic Alpine route by paraglider – and offer their top tips on how to launch in high mountains
Hiking and speedflying the Cherry Canyon logging trail during a Speedmo event last year in Utah, USA. Photo: Mack Lambert

Welcome to: the new world of speedmo

Race up, fly down ... Like skimo is ski mountaineering, speedmo is speedfly-mountaineering. Jack Sheard gets an insight
Mexico's David Liano flies from the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. Photo: David Liano

Kilimanjaro calling

Linda Willemse is the go-to person for arranging free-flight adventures in East Africa and runs regular expeditions to Kilimanjaro (5,895m)
A cumulus cloud above the Alps

The message of the clouds – Lesson 5: Cloud life and old clouds 

How long does a cloud live? Is it worth racing towards that puffy cumulus cloud or will it have died and vanished once you get there?
A busy day in the Alps on Puretrack

Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead

Developer Tim Bromhead introduces PureTrack that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a map
