Acro next to the Matterhorn
Cross Country Issue 257: May / June 2025

21 April, 2025
Go Anywhere Gear

“Go anywhere, do anything” – that is the reality with today’s lightweight paragliding equipment. The idea of a sub-7kg flying machine in a backpack is still amazing – especially when you know it can carry you up and over the mountains or hundreds of kilometres across country. Need to land? No problem, just pack it in the bag and start hiking again.

This issue we have dived into the world of the Red Bull X-Alps, which again looms large on the flying horizon. Whether you are a number-one fan or just drop in at the end to see if Chrigel has won again, its influence on the sport of paragliding has been profound through the years, from the evolution of the equipment to the development of the whole new discipline of hike-and-fly racing.

This issue we take a look at the route (“the longest ever”), dive into the pilots’ equipment and explore what’s new and what’s been seen before, and take a tour behind the scenes of the new-and-updated live tracking system. If you don’t know what a mesh network is now, you will by the end of that article. 

We also talk to Maxime Pinot, current World, European and Superfinal champion, to find out what keeps him coming back for more.

It’s not all X-Alps though. Greg Hamerton explains how to make the most of all the XC apps and websites to help you plan your flying day, while Honza Rejmanek explores how we can become better weather forecasters by simply observing and using our senses, no batteries required. 

Elsewhere we take a tour through Algodonales, Spain, go infinity tumbling over the Matterhorn with Chrigel and his brother Michi Maurer, and head to Peru for a wild adventure on the edge of the desert and the deep blue sea. 

Plus, Andrew Craig has done what many fear to do, which is ask the question “What if?” What if we got hurt flying, would we come back? He spoke to several pilots about their experiences of accidents and what happened next. Sobering, but also inspiring reading. Thanks to those who shared their story with him.

Enjoy your flying this season, wherever it takes you – and however light or heavy your backpack is!

Ed Ewing, editor

In the Core: People, news and insight

X-Alps route

‘It’s out-of-this-world hard’

Checking out the Red Bull X-Alps route with race guru Tom Payne

X-Alps Kit

What’s in the (X-Alps) bag?

Who’s flying what in this year’s Red Bull X-Alps? Marcus King found out

Kanan Thakur & Josh Sanderson

On launch with: Kanan Thakur & Josh Sanderson

Josh Sanderson and Kanan Thakur share their passion for flying and guiding

Witold Gilarski

Lost in Colombia

Witold Gilarski went missing while flying – what happened next?

Submarine harness

CIVL comp harness rules

Comp harness rules are being tightened. We have the news

Christopher Behrenz

My flying life: Christopher Behrenz

Christopher Behrenz on life as a tandem pro in Lake Atitlan

Flying IQ: Helping you fly better

Performance equalisers

Noodle Doodle

Performance equalisers have arrived – here’s what you need to know

XC planning tech

How To: Use tech to plan your XC

There are so many apps and websites that can help your flying – Greg Hamerton explains where to start

Paramotor launch

Paramotoring: Perfecting your take-off

Rich Dolan gives us tips to improve what is arguably the most important part of any flight – leaving the ground

Weather

Weather: Flying unplugged

Honza Rejmanek on how to read the weather by using your eyes

Storm Alfred

Tropical heat

Surviving tropical storm Alfred in Australia with Allen Weynberg

Flying the Streif

Destination: The Streif

How to channel your inner X-Alps pilot on the Streif hike-and-fly in Austria

Features

Top of the Stack

Maxime Pinot is riding high but is still haunted by what happened in the Red Bull X-Alps 2023

Caught in a Bubble

As the World Cup heads to Spain, Will Appleyard reveals why so many pilots call Algodonales home

Over the Top

In the sky above the Matterhorn. A meditation on the pursuit of perfection, by Andreas Busslinger

Tom de Dorlodot

Would you Come Back?

“I’m not saying you come back stronger, but you come back wiser.” Andrew Craig on life after an accident

Paracas, Peru

Throwdown in Peru

Paracas, home to amazing landscapes – and food. Alex Schweig and Tomy Schwarzer show us the way

Kitlist: Design insight

Ozone Delta 5

Design Insight: Ozone Delta 5

Dav Dagault explains how they made Ozone’s new accessible EN-C a “pure two-liner”

Red Bull X-Alps live tracking

Insight: Live tracking

X-Alps live tracking now works on a mesh system – and promises better coverage than ever. We take a look

