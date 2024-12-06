My Flying Life: Daniel Tyrkas
“I’m hooked for life, I think.” Daniel Tyrkas is in the hot seat and chats about what matters most.6 December, 2024
You may also like
Kilimanjaro calling
Linda Willemse is the go-to person for arranging free-flight adventures in East Africa and runs regular expeditions to Kilimanjaro (5,895m)Read More
“The vario was just screaming”
Canadian pilot Dr Ben Lewis was swept to 7,374m in a storm cloud in Bir in India in October 2024 and lived. He tells his storyRead More
Premium Articles
Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead
Developer Tim Bromhead introduces PureTrack that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a mapRead More
A new puzzle to play
Jake Holland and Fred Souchon tackle a classic Alpine route on the Aiguille Verte by paraglider and mountain wingRead More