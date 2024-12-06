My Flying Life: Daniel Tyrkas

How did you get into flying?

I always wanted to fly. Seeing paragliders from a young age passing by Kössen on our way to family skiing holidays sparked it. After some “we could try this ourselves” experiences, which are better left unmentioned, we signed up for a proper course. That was in 1997. Since then I have accumulated about 3,500 hours of airtime, mainly cross-country flying on high-performance wings, but have also some freestyle, acro, and plenty of tandem flights.

What’s your earliest flying memory?

Dreaming of flying as a kid at night and playing at being in the Andes with my friend at elementary school.

What keeps you flying?

I am hooked for life, I think. Probably because you never stop learning, no matter how good you are. I also like the complexity of the game of competition, the emotions, freedom, people, experience outdoors, flying with birds, trying to be like one. The list...