The Essential Role of SIV

SafetyTechniques and Skills

An SIV course is not just an optional add-on to training – it’s a foundation

9 June, 2025, by Dilan Benedetti

An SIV course is not just an optional add-on to training – it’s a foundation for safer and more effective flying. SIV instructor Dilan Benedetti dives into the relationship between mind, body and manoeuvres 

Paragliding challenges the mind and body, demanding physical abilities and deep psychological resilience. Pilots must interpret external conditions and manage internal emotional and physiological states. To help pilots develop these skills SIV courses (simulation d’incident en vol) have become a critical part of training, used to prepare pilots for potential in-flight incidents, from collapses and stalls to spins. By practising these scenarios in a controlled environment, typically over water, pilots gain the experience they need to handle critical situations and build confidence in their ability to recover. 

In this article, I aim to illustrate why SIV training is essential for pilots at all levels, offering insights into the mental and physiological preparation that is key to successful paragliding.

Core goals of SIV

A well-designed SIV course provides pilots with essential skills to manage their emotional and physical responses under pressure, helping them strike a balance between a relaxed, alert state and the kind of heightened stress that can lead to poor decisions. The best SIV courses emphasise three main areas of development:

1. Adaptation of the sympathetic nervous system. Through exposure to controlled stressors in the air, SIV training helps pilots adapt to the kinds of challenges they’ll encounter in real flight conditions. By gradually introducing these...

Full stall on an SIV course in California. Photo: Ethan Knorr

Paraglider launching under instruction. Photo: Fabian Gasteiger

