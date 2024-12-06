“The best bit was flying wing-to-wing at 500k”

Hugo, congratulations. How did it begin?

My parents started flying in 1995 and stopped in 2000 when my sister was born. Since then, the paragliders were stored in the attic until my brother Kvido, who was 16 at the time, became interested.

My father got excited about it, and that very afternoon they were out in the field. That was in May 2019. I had my first flight on my 12th birthday, 23 September 2019, and since then, my father, brother and I have been in the air almost every flying day. It was possible for me because I was home-schooled, so I had plenty of time.

Were you always in the air?

Because we mostly have small hills where I live in the...