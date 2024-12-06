Paramotor
Adventure and inspiration

Mission air to air

A remarkable partnership between international botanists and paramotor pilots in Peru has seen a unique desert landscape and its specialist ‘air plants’ finally granted conservation status. Bastienne Wentzel talks to the scientists and pilots involved

6 December, 2024, by Bastienne Wentzel; Photos: Mike Campbell-Jones, Justin Moat, Jean Capcha Ramos, Oliver Whaley and Kew Gardens

The lomas of Peru are rare and unique ecosystems. Spanish for ‘hills’, the Peruvian coastal lomas are fog deserts where it seldom rains. Plants here use moisture from the fog that rolls in from the Pacific to grow. These plants are related to many common ones that we all know, including potato and tomato, and may well be the source of future food, allowing us to grow food in harsh desert conditions. 

Scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London, England have been on a mission to protect this special area for many years. In June 2024 they were finally successful when the Peruvian Government formally declared 6,449 hectares of this ‘fog oasis’, Lomas Amara y Ullujaya on the coast of Peru, as a conservation area.

Remarkably, the scientists were helped in their research by a unique paramotoring mission, which capitalised on the powered paraglider’s low-tech, low-impact, low-and-slow flying capabilities – proving that using paramotors to explore fragile ecosystems in Peru is actually more environmentally friendly...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Paramotoring the pyramids in Egypt. Photo: Matias Nombarasco

How to: Fly the Egyptian pyramids

For those visiting Egypt the pyramids are a must-see – but for those of us drawn to the skies on a paramotor, it is even more magnificent
Read More
Dimitris Kolliakos in Albania’s Vlorë salt flats. Photo: Nejc Ferjan

True Colours: Flying the Vlorë salt flats

Dimitris Kolliakos headed to Albania’s Narta Lagoon on the Adriatic coast to fly the unique Vlorë salt flats
Read More
Nico Aubert on his vol-bivouac across Portugal in 2024

Iberian Flyover

Nico Aubert shares the highs and lows of a solo mid-summer paramotor vol-bivouac across Portugal
Read More