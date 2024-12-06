Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead

New Zealand’s Tim Bromhead is the pilot and software developer behind PureTrack, a tracking mapping app that captures data from 27 different tracking instruments or sources and displays it on one map.

Developer Tim Bromhead in his Ventus sailplane

Tim, what is PureTrack.io?

It’s a web app and backend that can import data from all the different tracking systems and display them all on one map. It means all pilots can be tracked in one place.

How did it start?

I first made the system for my glider pilot friends so we could watch each other flying. Most of us had Spot or Garmin inReach systems, which work on their own Spot or inReach maps – but you can’t see your friends. I created a map that allowed...