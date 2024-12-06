A busy day in the Alps on Puretrack
A busy day in the Alps on Puretrack
SafetyTechnology

Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead

The developer behind PureTrack introduces the web app that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a map

6 December, 2024, by Cross Country

New Zealand’s Tim Bromhead is the pilot and software developer behind PureTrack, a tracking mapping app that captures data from 27 different tracking instruments or sources and displays it on one map.

Tim Bromhead
Developer Tim Bromhead in his Ventus sailplane

Tim, what is PureTrack.io?

It’s a web app and backend that can import data from all the different tracking systems and display them all on one map. It means all pilots can be tracked in one place.

How did it start?

I first made the system for my glider pilot friends so we could watch each other flying. Most of us had Spot or Garmin inReach systems, which work on their own Spot or inReach maps – but you can’t see your friends. I created a map that allowed...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Using the Gaggle app for paraglider pilots

Staying connected with gaggle

Lawrie Noctor checks out the Gaggle app and says it could be a game-changer especially for pilots flying in groups
Read More
Paragliding in the Alps. Photo: Andy Busslinger

How to: Buddy up

Technology is great, but we still need to look out for each other. Jack Sheard talks to Jocky Sanderson about buddying up
Read More
Ben Lewis had been in Bir for three weeks before his incident, which saw him reach more than 7,000m in a cu-nim. Photo: Ben Lewis

“The vario was just screaming”

Canadian pilot Dr Ben Lewis was swept to 7,374m in a storm cloud in Bir in India in October 2024 and lived. He tells his story
Read More

Premium Articles

A busy day in the Alps on Puretrack

Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead

Developer Tim Bromhead introduces PureTrack that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a map
Read More
Veso in his magic trousers at the Snejanka Tower in Pamporovo, Bulgaria. Photo: Ivaylo Donchev

The seat of your pants

Tarquin Cooper talks to Veso Ovcharov about Fly the Earth’s new Pants 4 Life, a waterproof suit with an integrated harness
Read More
Paramotoring the pyramids in Egypt. Photo: Matias Nombarasco

How to: Fly the Egyptian pyramids

For those visiting Egypt the pyramids are a must-see – but for those of us drawn to the skies on a paramotor, it is even more magnificent
Read More