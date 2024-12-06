Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead
The developer behind PureTrack introduces the web app that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a map6 December, 2024, by Cross Country
You may also like
Staying connected with gaggle
Lawrie Noctor checks out the Gaggle app and says it could be a game-changer especially for pilots flying in groupsRead More
How to: Buddy up
Technology is great, but we still need to look out for each other. Jack Sheard talks to Jocky Sanderson about buddying upRead More
Premium Articles
Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead
Developer Tim Bromhead introduces PureTrack that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a mapRead More
The seat of your pants
Tarquin Cooper talks to Veso Ovcharov about Fly the Earth’s new Pants 4 Life, a waterproof suit with an integrated harnessRead More