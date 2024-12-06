Valerie Burk, deep in the Dolomites
Photo: Felix Wölk
Adventure and inspiration

A trip that changed me

Flying trips can change you in profound ways as a pilot and also as a person. From single flights at a home site to expeditions beyond the horizon, we asked pilots to tell us about “a trip that changed them”

6 December, 2024, by Tarquin Cooper, Ed Ewing, Charlie King, Marcus King, Jack Sheard and Bastienne Wentzel

Star gazing in the Cascades

I want to tell you about something ordinary. Not a trip far away or a long flight. Last summer my friend and I decided to go vol-biv overnight in the Cascade Mountains to watch a meteor shower. To be honest, I was tired and almost backed out but, somehow we arrived at the trailhead in time to summit before sunset. The hike had sweeping vistas, wild blueberry bushes and a wandering mountain goat that guided us up the final kilometre, posing obligingly for dramatic sunset photos.

As it got dark, we ate and settled into our sleeping bags to watch as faraway rock burned trails across the velvet sky. Memories of watching the Perseids in Central Park, New York City as a child echoed as I thought about the possibility of flying tomorrow. If this was all I got, it’s alright. This was enough.

But we woke to a brilliant blue morning with a breeze blowing up the slope. We hiked to a little rocky east face and discussed our plan. It wasn’t meant to be a special flight; we knew the forecast wouldn’t let us into the big mountains safely. We struggled at first to get above launch, but we popped over the crest, waved to the people at the fire tower and decided to push across the jewel-bright lakes and pine-furred slopes. 

I remembered other struggles to punch through inversions and find my way over mountains as we eked towards our modest goal. I was grateful for fighting and losing those times because here I was, meteors in my memory and the valleys unrolling ahead of me. It was more than enough. Remarkable that I could watch shooting stars from a mountaintop, fly the next day and call it life. 

Violeta Jimenez is a competition pilot and member of the US team

Ed Day on vol-biv in the Alps. Photo: Ed Day

Vol-biv in the Alps

I’ve always loved adventure travel. First with climbing and mountaineering trips and now with paragliding. This year I invested a lot of time in vol-biv in both Europe and India. My first vol-biv trip, as part of Kinga Masztalerz’s vol-biv clinic, took me in August from Feltre in Italy to Tolmin in Slovenia and...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Ollie Carr flying in the Karakoram

The Karakoram, my way

What does it take to fly in the Karakoram if you’re not Aaron Durogati, Tom de Dorlodot or Damien Lacaze? Ollie Carr finds out
Read More
Hiking and speedflying the Cherry Canyon logging trail during a Speedmo event last year in Utah, USA. Photo: Mack Lambert

Welcome to: the new world of speedmo

Race up, fly down ... Like skimo is ski mountaineering, speedmo is speedfly-mountaineering. Jack Sheard gets an insight
Read More
Looking across to the Aiguille Verte

A new puzzle to play

Jake Holland and Fred Souchon tackle a classic Alpine route on the Aiguille Verte by paraglider and mountain wing
Read More