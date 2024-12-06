The seat of your pants6 December, 2024, by Tarquin Cooper. Photo: Ivaylo Donchev / Red Bull Content Pool
You may also like
Design Insight: Making the right connection
Ever stopped and looked at your karabiners in flight? Bastienne Wentzel investigates our most critical linksRead More
Design Insight: Hike-and-fly submarines
Ultralight hike-and-fly submarine harnesses offer cutting-edge performance and design. Przemek Marek visited Supair and Neo to learn moreRead More
Premium Articles
Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead
Developer Tim Bromhead introduces PureTrack that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a mapRead More
The seat of your pants
Tarquin Cooper talks to Veso Ovcharov about Fly the Earth’s new Pants 4 Life, a waterproof suit with an integrated harnessRead More