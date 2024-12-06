Veso in his magic trousers at the Snejanka Tower in Pamporovo, Bulgaria. Photo: Ivaylo Donchev
The seat of your pants

6 December, 2024, by Tarquin Cooper. Photo: Ivaylo Donchev / Red Bull Content Pool

There have been many game-changing innovations through the years. Veso Ovcharov believes his is as innovative as the iPhone. “It’s ridiculously comfortable!” he says.

He is referring to his company Fly the Earth’s Pants 4 Life, one of the more eye-catching innovations that caught the attention at last September’s Coupe Icare. The one-piece waterproof suit includes an integrated harness that can be used for hike-and-fly, Base jumping, speed-riding, snow-kiting and climbing. 

Veso first had the idea years ago but the serious R&D work finally took five years. “My intention was to create an everyday tool that you can use for travel, work...

